Philadelphia Phillies Designate Familia for Assignment

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have designated reliever Jeurys Familia for assignment.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have designated reliever Jeurys Familia for assignment.

The move comes in lieu of the Phillies acquiring outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels and reliever David Robertson (yes, that David Roberston) at the MLB trade deadline.

Until they arrive with the club, Mickey Moniak and Francisco Morales are with the team as they take on the Braves for a two-game set in Atlanta.

Familia was acquired in March by the Phillies following the MLB lockout to a one-year, $6 million deal. Through 38 games this season, the 32-year-old has been atrocious. He's pitched to a 6.09 ERA and 4.88 FIP in 34 innings of work.

In addition to Familia, the Phillies also DFA'd outfielder Odúbel Herrera. With Zach Eflin out until at least the end of August, Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies are reportedly still shopping for a starting pitcher as well. The trade deadline is just about an hour away.

