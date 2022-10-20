Report: Wathan Emerges as Managerial Candidate

It was reported last week that Philadelphia Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long was on the radar of a few teams with managerial vacancies to fill across Major League Baseball. Now, it appears Phillies' third base coach Dusty Wathan will join the fray.

According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the 49-year-old coaching veteran is viewed as a candidate for both the Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins.

Wathan, who has been with the Phillies since 2008, has some family history with the Royals. His father, John, just retired after nearly 50 years with the organization.

As for Miami, it was reported by Craig Mish on Thursday that Astros' Joe Espada and Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Quatraro would receive "second" interviews. Wathan's name was not mentioned as a second interviewee, but that doesn't necessarily take him out of the running.

Phillies players seem attached to Wathan. Outside of being a fantastic third base coach, his come up to the Majors coincided with the likes of Aaron Nola, Rhys Hoskins, Zach Eflin, and other long-tenured Phillies players. Losing him would surely sadden the clubhouse, as well as Rob Thomson's coaching staff.

That said, Wathan is more than due for a shot in the big chair, and pursuing a managerial opportunity would be a wonderful next step in the baseball lifer's career.

