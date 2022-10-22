Hoskins Aiming to Lead Phillies Within World Series Reach

The Philadelphia Phillies remain just two games from their first trip to the World Series since 2009.

It should be a time to revel and to cherish.

For Rhys Hoskins, it has been a mix of excitement and bitter reality all wrapped into one.

There have been clutch home runs filled with emotion and bat slams in exuberance. There have also been excruciating strikeouts and errors like the two-base miscue in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday.

The Phillies managed to overcome the error and take down the San Diego Padres 4-2 Friday evening to take a 2-1 series lead. If they can win Game 4 on Saturday night, the World Series is within closer reach.

Hoskins has been booed heavily at times, even in Game 3.

But he faced the media stoic as ever and talked about the support he has received from the veterans. Hoskins appears to be laser focused despite the boos careening down from the raucous sellout crowd.

"It would be smart for us to lean on the guys with experience, guys who have been here before, guys who have success because we have a lot of them," Hoskins said.

"So leaning on those guys is huge. There's a fine line between the blinders and trying to keep it as similar to the regular season as possible, trying not to change too much. That's something that [Kyle Schwarber] has really talked about a lot as well.

"But I also think, just being within the group we have, makes it a little easier to do that. Just getting lost within the processes before the game trying to be as prepared as we can, and then letting the talent go speak for itself like we know we have," Hoskins added.

The Phillies are searching for their first World Series title since 2008 when Ryan Howard, Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Cole Hamels and Brad Lidge were the stars.

Hoskins has been a productive player since joining the Phillies as a rookie in 2017. He hit 30 home runs this season. He's immensely talented.

But his defensive liabilities are evident.

If Bryce Harper wasn't the designated hitter, Hoskins would be ideal in that role. That could happen next season and beyond. Or the Phillies could move on completely.

For now, the focus is on Game 4 and beyond.

"You can feel the intensity just click up a little bit, I think mostly from the crowd," Hoskins said. "But that's the type of thing that I think is the biggest difference between now and the regular season is just hit by a pitch, a walk, getting a guy on, you can feel just the energy boost and the morale boost in the dugout because we've got a chance to score and those come few and far between."

Hoskins, arguably the Phillies' most polarizing player, has a chance to continue to help lead them into the World Series.

How will it end?

Well, that's a daily story has had many twists and turns and will turn another page later on Saturday.

