Podcast: The Phillies Win a Playoff Series and Michael Kay Swoons Over Pujols
The Inside the Phillies crew discusses Philadelphia's first postseason win in 12 years and what might propel the club to an NLDS victory.
Alex Carr, Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver react to the Philadelphia Phillies' first playoff series win in 12 years. The crew discusses who might start in the NLDS and if the Phillies can handle the Atlanta Braves.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!
Scroll to Continue