Podcast: The Phillies Win a Playoff Series and Michael Kay Swoons Over Pujols

The Inside the Phillies crew discusses Philadelphia's first postseason win in 12 years and what might propel the club to an NLDS victory.
Alex Carr, Lauren Amour, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver react to the Philadelphia Phillies' first playoff series win in 12 years. The crew discusses who might start in the NLDS and if the Phillies can handle the Atlanta Braves.

