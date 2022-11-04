Two Phillies Prospects Named to Arizona Fall League's All-Star Game

Philadelphia Phillies fans could use a pick-me-up after Thursday night's loss in Game 5 of the World Series. This may not soften the blow, but for those who love prospects, it could be encouraging news.

While the Phillies have been on their playoff run, seven Phillies have been participating in the Arizona Fall League. Among them is outfield prospect Johan Rojas and pitcher Cristian Hernandez of the Surprise Saguaros.

Rojas and Hernandez have been named to the 2022 Fall Stars Game as part of the National League roster. Rojas has continued what he started during the 2022 Minor League season, stealing 13 bags in 12 games in the Fall League, and has yet to be caught. Between High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading in 2022, Rojas stole a whopping 62 bases.

Hernandez, a 22-year-old right-hander out of Venezuela, has pitched to an impressive 0.90 ERA in seven appearances in the AFL. He's walked just one batter and struck out 10 in 10 innings of work. With Jersey Shore in 2022, he posted a 4.70 across 74.2 innings. Perhaps the AFL has helped him to break out.

On the coaching side is Jake Elmore, who will serve in the Fall Stars Game with the American League. Elmore was hired by the Phillies in Feb. 2022 as a hitting coach with the Low-A Clearwater Threshers. A former major leaguer, this past season was the 35-year-old's first year coaching.

The Fall Stars Game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Az. Ahead of the game on Sunday, the AFL will hold their first-ever home run derby on Nov. 5, in which Phillies' prospect Jhailyn Ortiz will be a participant.

