Hall Mashes Four Hits with Lehigh Valley

It's that time of year again. The Philadelphia Phillies' minor league affiliates have all begun their hibernation, as the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs are the last team standing of the Phillies four primary levels.

Thus, Minor League Recaps will look a bit different once again as the season winds down. Thank you for following along this MiLB season!

Triple-A: Darick Hall had himself as exciting a Tuesday as one could have. The 27-year-old slugger was announced as the hitting-counterpart recipient of the prestigious Paul Owens Award during the day, and then went on to log a four-hit night for the IronPigs.

"Long Ball Hall" has been smoking baseballs left and right since he overcame an initial slump in his return to Lehigh Valley.

During the month of September, Hall boasts a .322/.385/.661 slash, alongside five home runs, five doubles, and 13 RBI. The left-handed slugger drove in run number 100 on Tuesday (across both MLB and Triple-A), a substantial accomplishment.

All told, Hall has had a spectacular season, and has taken a massive leap for the Phillies this season. Across two levels, he's combined for a total 35 home runs and 31 doubles, and has solidified his name as a part of the Phillies' future roster considerations.

It is intriguing that he has yet to be recalled to join a scuffling Phillies offense.

Double-A: The Reading Phillies set a brand new team strikeout record in 2022, which should come to the surprise of absolutely nobody.

It is a miracle the record was not shattered by more when one considers the arms that traveled through the Double-A level this season: Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, Griff McGarry, Andrew Baker, Andrew Schultz, Billy Sullivan, Noah Skirrow... the list goes on.

All of the aforementioned players had fabulous seasons, and have a tendency to carry strong K-rates.

Given the fact that the Reading Phillies are the longest standing team in all of minor league baseball, setting any kind of record is a monumental achievement.

Minor League Scoreboard:

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders: L 4-3

RHP Noah Skirrow - 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K

RHP Chris Devenski - 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

