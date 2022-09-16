McGarry Tosses Two Scoreless Frames on Quest to Majors

The Philadelphia Phillies have been anything but coy with top pitching prospect Griff McGarry. If he can prove his case at the Triple-A level, he will almost certainly get the call to the bigs before the 2022 season comes to a close.

The Phillies could use another arm with length, even after the re-addition of right-hander Zach Eflin to the bullpen. McGarry not only has the capability to go multiple innings, but also boasts some of the filthiest stuff in all of the minor leagues. If he can harness his control, the 23-year-old could prove a weapon for Philadelphia down the stretch.

McGarry tossed two strong, hitless frames for Lehigh Valley on Thursday. He walked a singular batter, and struck out three on the night. It was the sharpest he's looked thus far at the Triple-A level.

In Reading, it's been a dismal year for the Phillies' 2021 second round pick Ethan Wilson, but he got a bit of a boost on Thursday, hitting the first home run of his Double-A career.

The 22-year-old outfielder has been a bit of a surprise for Reading thus far. That's not to say he's playing incredibly well per se, but the youngster's numbers through his first 16 Double-A contests have been on par with the mediocre totals he posted in High-A ball this season.

Reports on Wilson have been poor, but he'll be one to watch going forward. The team's recent parting with Jason Ochart, the Phillies former minor league hitting coordinator, could have a ripple effect on the youngster, who seemingly struggled under Ochart's watch.

Overall, the former 49th overall pick has slashed a tepid .238/.294/.341 on the season. He has a lot of work to do.

Minor League Scoreboard:

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 2-1

LHP Michael Plassmeyer - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K

LHP Jakob Hernandez - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phils vs. Altoona Curve: W 9-0

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-3, R, RBI, 3 BB

RHP Brett Schulze - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

