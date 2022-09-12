Abel Posts Another Strong Five-Inning Start

The Philadelphia Phillies have seen some strong outings from their top pitching prospects of late, and Mick Abel has been right up there with his rotation-mate, Andrew Painter.

Abel twirled five strong innings on Saturday, striking out four batters. In his last two starts, he's recorded 10 innings of two-run baseball, striking out 12. Not too shabby for a 21-year-old in Double-A.

All told, Abel has had a solid season. Through two levels, the young right-hander has managed a 3.81 ERA across 22 starts, striking out 125 batters over 104.0 frames.

He hasn't seized the spotlight like Painter, but fans would do well not to underestimate Abel. He's shown some real flashes this season and, while there are some areas in which he can improve, has the chance to develop into a true front-end, ace-caliber starting pitcher.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Long Ball Hall Does That Thing He Does, Twice

They weren't able to keep him down for long.

Darick Hall got off to a slow start upon his demotion to Triple-A, managing just one hit through his first nine games back with Lehigh Valley. Yet, here he is, a few games later, going absolutely ballistic.

The 27-year-old slugger has launched 10 hits across his last 23 at-bats, including three home runs and four doubles. He's struck out just once in that span.

It seems relatively likely that the Phillies will call upon Hall again at some point this season, and that time may be near. He is an ideal left-handed power bat option off of the bench, and his Triple-A counterpart, Donny Sands, has hardly seen game time since his promotion.

Double-A: De La Cruz, Rojas a Must-Watch Duo in Phillies System

The duo of Johan Rojas and Carlos De La Cruz have been playing must-watch baseball as the season winds down.

Rojas stole his 61st bag of the season this past weekend, and also logged four hits from Friday through Sunday. He's struck out just five times during the month of September and is building on an excellent second half of August with a hot start to the fall.

De La Cruz on the other hand is tearing up Double-A pitching. He had a spectacular August, and is cruising through September, slugging at a .541 clip.

The two talents have thoroughly surprised evaluators since their respective moves to Double-A and are ending the season on an extremely positive note.

High-A: Radcliff Heats Back Up with Strong Weekend

Baron Radcliff is at it again. The 23-year-old slugger managed five hits this past weekend, including a home run and a double.

September brought a bit of a slump for Radcliff after a stellar, award-winning August, but he seems to have righted the ship.

He's another talent that the Phillies surely can't wait to watch take on Double-A. Baseballtown is a known hitters park, and Radcliff is sure to turn some heads when he gets there.

Single-A: Phillies 2021 Draftee Posting Quietly Impressive 2022

The Phillies selected Cam Wynne with their 20th round pick in the 2021 draft. It was easy to see why they did so: the now 23-year-old stands at six-foot-six, and is an extremely projectable right-hander with decent stuff.

That said, the first impression wasn't all that enticing. Following the draft, Wynne headed immediately to Single-A, where he posted a 6.75 ERA across 9.1 innings of work.

However, after a lengthy stint on the injured list, Wynne has come back with a vengeance in 2022. Across 21.2 innings of work with the Threshers, he's posted a 1.25 ERA with 25 strikeouts.

He's been solid and has surely earned the nod to Jersey Shore come 2023.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: W 9-5

RHP Hans Crouse - 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 4 K

RHP Griff McGarry - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats: L 5-0, W 5-4

LHP Taylor Lehman - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

RHP Andrew Baker - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Aberdeen IronBirds: W 11-3, W 11-5

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-7, 2B, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 K

RHP Dominic Pipkin - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Bradenton Marauders: L 4-3, L 6-2

RHP Orion Kerkering - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

RHP Carlos Betancourt - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!