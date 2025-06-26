Elite Rangers Shortstop Named Best Prospect Still in Minor Leagues
The Texas Rangers have a superstar brewing in their farm system, who should be ready to debut in the next year or so.
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson recently released an updated ranking of the best prospects still in the minor leagues.
Rangers shortstop Sebastian Walcott started as the No. 20 player before the season and has now risen all the way to the top overall spot on the board. An incredible accomplishment for the youngster.
Walcott signed for a whopping $3.2 million out of the Bahamas back in the 2023 international signing class. That is the second-most in franchise history behind Nomar Mazara back in 2011.
The 19-year-old has already reached Double-A and continues to impress. He's still a little raw, but it doesn't take much searching to see what is so exciting about him.
In 66 games this season, he has posted a .248/.347/.406 slash line with eight home runs and 33 RBI. He has also increased his walk rate and dropped his strikeout rate, so there isn't much more Texas could be asking for him to do.
He has 30/30 potential at the plate while also carrying a rocket for an arm in the field, giving him a superstar and five-tool ceiling.
Baseball-data account Stolen Bases, Stolen Hearts shared an interesting stat on social media recently. Only five other players Walcott's age have hit at least eight home runs and stolen 15 bases in a season at Double-A: Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar and Jackson Chourio.
The Rangers have Walcott playing at both third base and shortstop, which could help him get to the Majors quicker.
Corey Seager is under contract through 2031 and is making over $30 million per year. He is a fantastic player, but it's been difficult to rely on him recently with his injury issues.
If they want to open up a spot for Walcott in the near future, they could move Seager to designated hitter, keeping his elite bat in the lineup while not putting strain on his body.
Walcott has a high defensive ceiling thanks to his raw arm strength that they will need to get as much out of him that they can. Either spot on the left side of the infield makes sense, so they have some flexibility.
