This Rangers Pitcher Earned 'Most Improved' in 2025 After Struggling Last Season
Through the offensive ups and downs of 2025, the Texas Rangers have been able to stay afloat in the American League West thanks to arguably the best top-to-bottom pitching staff in baseball. According to FanGraphs, both the starting rotation and bullpen rank top five in ERA and WHIP.
Jacob deGrom is playing his best baseball since his days winning the National League Cy Young Award with the New York Mets, and Patrick Corbin has gone from a disaster with the Washington Nationals with some of the worst breaking pitches in baseball to one of the best revival stories in the MLB.
More News: Rangers Struggling for Potential Starters in All-Star Game Voting
But Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his list of "The Most Improved Player on Every MLB Roster in 2025" and noted a lesser-known pitcher in the Rangers' rotation who has made huge improvements from 2024 to this year in Tyler Mahle.
"Over the previous eight seasons, Mahle had a 4.32 ERA, his 2021 campaign with Cincinnati the only particularly productive or healthy one to date," Miller wrote. "But after missing darn near all of the past two seasons, he has made 14 starts with a 2.34 ERA, co-anchoring with Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi what has been the best rotation in baseball."
More News: Rangers Promote Experienced World Series Champion To Bolster Pitching Staff
Mahle had a 4.97 ERA last season in his first year with the Texas Rangers. Prior to that, he spent nearly half a decade on the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to the Minnesota Twins part way through 2023. Mahle started just eight games between 2023 and 2024.
Mahle was placed on the IL on June 15 with shoulder soreness. Kumar Rocker was promoted as a corresponding move. But with so many pitchers having great years in Texas, Mahle will not need to be rushed back. He has a 2.34 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP on the season.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.