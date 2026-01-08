Rangers Reshuffled Top 30 Prospects Still Features Rising Star at Top

The Texas Rangers have undergone a makeover this offseason at the Major League level. But they’re working to build talent in the minor leagues.

In Arlington, the emphasis has been on trimming payroll and bringing in players that can provide a high OPS at the plate. In the minors the emphasis is on finding the organization’s future stars.

Recently, Baseball America (subscription required) released its Top 30 prospects for the Rangers for next season. In December, the site unveiled its Top 10. There can always be changes from update to the next. But the rankings were topped by two prospects that have generated a lot of buzz this offseason — shortstop Sebastian Walcott and pitcher Caden Scarborough.

Rangers Updated Top 30

Walcott remaining at the top makes plenty of sense. Not yet 20 years old, the former top international prospect will likely start 2026 at Triple-A Round Rock, if he doesn’t make the Major League roster. Rangers leadership say they won’t rush him, but he’ll be invited to spring training and if he plays anything like outfielder Alejandro Osuna did last year, he’ll likely remain in camp well into March.

Last season he slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. His 6-foot-4 frame screams potential power hitter at the Major League level. He’s grown into it, having gone from seven home runs in 2023 to 11 home runs in 2024 to 13 last season.

Scarborough has risen quickly through the system after being selected as a sixth-round pick in 2023 out of high school. In 2025 with Class-A Hickory and High-A Hub City, his overall record was 2-5 but everything flipped. He trimmed the ERA to 2.45 in 22 games (21 starts), with 114 strikeouts and 21 walks in 88 innings. Batters hit just .181 against him. He also had a 0.88 WHIP.

Behind the pair was 2025 first-round pick Gavin Fien, a prep shortstop from California. He took a handful of at-bats with Class-A Hickory last season, batting .220 with seven RBI. He could start this season at Hickory again.

At No. 4 was two-way player Josh Owens, a shortstop and pitcher. The third-round pick from last year batted .083 pitched in two games with Hickory.

Pitcher Jose Corniell was No. 5. The 22-year-old made his MLB debut last year and is considered a candidate for both the starting rotation and the bullpen in spring training. He’s worked primarily as a starter in the minors the last two years, and he went 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 13 starts.

The rest of the Top 10 included pitcher A.J. Russell, pitcher David Davalillo, infielder Devin Fitz-Gerald, pitcher Winston Santos and infielder Yolfran Castillo.

There was plenty of good talent outside the Top 10. Pitcher Leandro Lopez led off prospects Nos. 11-20, followed by outfielder Dylan Dreiling, pitcher Alejandro Rosario, outfielder Yeremi Cabrera, pitcher Emiliano Teodo, pitcher Izack Tiger, catcher Malcolm Moore, pitcher Dalton Pence, pitcher Carter Baumler and third baseman Jack Wheeler. Baumler was selected in the Rule 5 draft in December and is on the MLB roster.

Outfielder Paxton Kling led off prospects Nos. 21-23, followed by second baseman Elorky Rodriguez, two-way player Seong-Jun Kim, outfielder Max Martin, outfielder Paulino Santana, outfielder Anthony Gutierrez, pitcher Ben Abeldt, pitcher Paul Bonzagni, shortstop Cameron Cauley and pitcher Joey Danielson.

