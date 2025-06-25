Rangers Top Prospect Shines During MLB Pipeline Prospect Showcase
The Texas Rangers have, unfortunately, had some difficulty finding momentum throughout the season, and injuries have most definitely been a part of that.
They have had to heavily rely on their depth options, whether it be veterans or prospects, to carry the weight of the team.
More News: Rangers Struggling for Potential Starters in All-Star Game Voting
The good news is that their farm system has some truly outstanding prospects at each level, and their top prospect is beginning to find his stride.
Even better, he was able to do it on a large stage, during the MLB Pipeline Prospect Showcase between the Frisco RoughRiders and the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday.
The Double-A affiliates of the Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, went up against each other, and Texas prospect Sebastian Walcott had some really impressive at-bats.
More News: Former Rangers World Series Champion Gets Called Up by New York Mets
After a somewhat slow start at the Double-A level for the franchise's No. 1 prospect, he looked like the prospect everyone is excited about during the early portion of this matchup, which was free to viewers at MiLB.com.
Throughout the early portion of the game, Walcott shined at the plate. He singled in his first at-bat, then stole both second and third base.
He would ground out in his second at-bat, but then hit another single in his third one, and stole second base again shortly after.
More News: Rangers Promote Experienced World Series Champion To Bolster Pitching Staff
By the end of the game, he went 2-for-4 with two singles, three stolen bases and one strikeout, with multiple plays at third base in the field.
The stolen bases are a huge component of his game, with 15 on 20 attempts this season. The hope is that he can continue to develop that part of his game and add it to his arsenal, as despite a relatively inconsistent batting average, his ability to draw walks and steal bases consistently puts him in scoring position.
More News: Top 20 Rangers Prospect Has Been Going Scorched Earth on Double-A Competition
The Rangers at the MLB level are a solid base-stealing team, with 63 ahead of Tuesday's game with Baltimore, which put them in the Top 10.
Adding another threat to the lineup in Walcott, eventually, could make it one of his calling cards moving forward as well.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.