Jacob Latz Emerges as Answer to Rangers Starting Pitching Pinch
While on the road in Washington, D.C., more than two weeks ago, Jacob Latz started in a bullpen game for the Texas Rangers.
The day before that game, manager Bruce Bochy made an off-handed comment about Latz having “the stuff” to be a starter one day.
Perhaps that day has come.
Latz started Tuesday’s 6-5, 10-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. But this wasn’t a bullpen game. This was a full-blown start.
And, for six innings, it was near-perfect.
Latz, a left-hander, threw six no-hit innings before he gave up a leadoff single to Ramon Laureano. After he walked Gunnar Henderson, Bochy went to the bullpen and Chris Martin.
With Texas up 4-0, Martin gave up a three-run home run to Gary Sanchez and Texas lost the lead, 5-4, before tying the game and winning in extra innings.
He went six-plus innings, giving up one hit and three walks while he struck out four. He also gave up two earned runs, pushing his ERA for the season to 3.22.
Now, Bochy says that Latz is now under consideration for a spot in the starting rotation.
"Of course," Bochy said to reporters after the game. "He's a weapon whether he starts or he's in the bullpen, but he's stretched out. You've heard me say he's got starter's stuff."
Latz has been building up to a performance like this. On June 8 in Washington he 3.1 innings, tossing three perfect innings before running into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning. He gave up two hits, two runs and two walks while he struck out seven. He didn’t get the win, but he helped set the Rangers up for a victory over the Nationals.
After two normal relief appearances, he threw 5.2 innings of relief last Thursday against Kansas City, relieving Shawn Armstrong, who started a bullpen game. Latz allowed three hits, one run and a walk.
But the most important number was 82. He threw 82 pitches in that game. Pitching on normal starter’s rest on Tuesday, he threw 88 pitchers.
While he’s never been a consistent starter in the Majors, he has plenty of experience in the minors. A fifth-round pick in 2017 out of Kennesaw State, he was a full-time starter for three seasons before he moved into a hybrid role as a starter and reliever.
The Rangers have taken hits in the starting rotation. Tyler Mahle is on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury. Left-hander Cody Bradford will miss the rest of the season with elbow surgery. Jon Gray, who suffered a fractured arm in spring training won’t be back until August.
Texas hopes to have Nathan Eovaldi back from injury this weekend. If so, then Latz can return to the bullpen.
But, if Eovaldi isn’t ready, Latz appears ready to make another start. That would give the Rangers critical depth in the rotation.
