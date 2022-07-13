Pregame Notes: Rangers Look For Series Win Over A's

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Wednesday's matchup between Texas and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back in the finale of a three-game set Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Oakland comes in with the worst record in baseball and in last place in the AL West Division.

Texas suffered a 14-7 loss to the A's on Tuesday night, who erupted for eight runs in the 12th inning and finished with season high in runs. The Rangers continue to look for answers in the bullpen.

Can Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, the American League Player of the Week, keep it going? Seager hit his 21st home run to lead off the ninth inning in Tuesday's loss. Seager has hit a home run in a career-high five consecutive games, the longest streak in MLB this season.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (40-45) vs. Oakland Athletics (30-59)

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Jon Gray (5-4, 4.03 ERA)

OAK: Paul Blackburn (6-4, 3.36 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Josh H. Smith 3B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager DH Nathaniel Lowe 1B Jonah Heim C Kole Calhoun RF Leody Taveras CF Brad Miller LF Charlie Culberson 2B

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

Vimael Machin 3B Ramon Laureano RF Sean Murphy C Seth Brown 1B Stephen Vogt DH Elvis Andrus SS Tony Kemp LF Skye Bolt CF Nick Allen 2B

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Athletics.

-

In the News

MLB Mock Draft: Rangers Take ‘Holliday’

Rangers Infielder is American League Player of The Week

Did Rangers Adolis Garcia's July Downturn Cost Him All-Star Game Nod?

Rangers Catcher Falls Short of All-Star Game Nod

Twins Use Long Ball to Beat Rangers and Avoid Sweep

Rangers Martin Pérez Named to AL All-Star Team

Joey Gallo Trade Talk: Should Texas Rangers Take Him Back from Yankees?

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Dane Dunning on 10-day IL with right-ankle impingement.

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.