Rangers' Jake Burger Headed Back to Injured List for Third Time This Season
The Texas Rangers placed first baseman Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list before Monday's game with the Kansas City Royals after he suffered a left wrist sprain in the previous series.
Burger left the final game of the Toronto Blue Jays series on Sunday with discomfort in the wrist. He flew back to Arlington to undergo further testing, according to president of baseball operations Chris Young. In a corresponding roster move the Rangers recalled Alejandro Osuna.
Burger is on the IL for the third time this season and since June. On June 21 he was placed on IL and ended up missing 10 games due to a strained left oblique. Less than two weeks after rejoining the team he injured his left quad and stayed on IL from July 13 to Aug. 8. Now, just 10 days later he is back on the IL after finally finding a groove with his bat.
Burger's Debut Season to the Rangers
The Miami Marlins traded Jake Burger to the Rangers in December of last season. Texas pursued Burger for the purpose of adding slug to their offense at first base. Unfortunately, he hasn't panned out as hoped. He has posted career-lows across the board this season. The 29-year-old is on track to posting an OPS under .700 for the first time in his career. However, he was finding his groove lately and the Rangers were hopeful he was going to stay healthy down the stretch.
Burger's numbers the past seven games were impressive. His slash line of .467/.529/.667 brought his OPS well over 1.000, along with one homer and six RBI to compliment it. The Rangers are in desperate need of wins and this is a huge loss to the lineup once again.
Osuna, who is filling his roster spot, is a 22-year-old outfielder who made his debut in the Majors in May of this year. Rowdy Tellez will assume first base duties with Burger on the IL, but the left-handed hitting Tellez will likely sit for right-handed pitching and Josh Smith or Ezeqiel Duran will take over the position. Osuna is lilkely to work as a fourth or fifth outfielder with Sam Haggerty on the IL.
The Rangers are in a make-or-break time of the season as they find themselves back under .500 and falling further behind in the AL wild card race. They will need a find to win without Burger as this is a huge blow to the lineup.