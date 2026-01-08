Texas Rangers Reportedly Reach Deals With Arbitration Eligible Players

The Texas Rangers, much like other MLB franchises, are set to undergo contract arbitration talks. Following a season where the Rangers finished third in the AL West division, missing the playoffs for the second season in a row, it's important that the front office invests in the right players for success.

The Rangers' pitching staff has a ton of upside, as the lineup looks to stay healthy and consistent to provide production to fans in 2026. According to Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News, the franchise has reached contract agreements with four players for the 2026 season, avoiding arbitration.

Which Players Did the Rangers Settle Deals With?

McFarland reports that first baseman Jake Burger, third baseman Josh Jung, utility man Ezequiel Duran, and infielder Josh Smith have reached contract agreements with the Rangers.

Per source: The Rangers have finalized deals with all arbitration-eligible players (Jake Burger, Josh Jung, Josh Smith and Ezequiel Duran). The streak lives on. — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) January 8, 2026

The exact amount that each player will make has yet to be reported, but reaching agreements continues the streak for the Rangers to reach a deal with arbitration players.

The two big names that stand out are Burger and Jung, both of which look to return to their power strokes in 2026 after a down season in 2025. Burger has 20+ home run power, but only sent 16 over the wall in 103 games last season, whereas Jung looks to return to his 2023 self.

Jung hit .251 at the plate last season with some power, but not the same power that Rangers fans became accustomed to seeing in his first full season at the major league level.

Duran only played in 90 games last season for the Rangers, but two seasons ago was a big part of the eventual World Series championship-winning team, hitting 14 home runs and hitting .276 at the plate.

Smith showed his power stroke slightly last season after reaching double-digit home run totals for the second season in a row. He finished 2025 with a 3.0 WAR and slashed a .251 AVG, .335 OBP, .366 SLG, and .700 OPS at the plate.

These arbitration moves were likely easier to make with the dismissal of veteran outfielder Adolis Garcia (now with the Philadelphia Phillies) and catcher Jonah Heim (still a free agent) earlier this offseason.

Texas looks to be a bigger threat in the AL West this season, and making sure to avoid arbitration with these key players is the best case for their success. Knowing these players are all capable of better power numbers is encouraging for the franchise to reach the goal of making the playoffs again in 2026.

