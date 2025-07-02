Rangers Option Struggling Josh Jung To Triple-A, Activate Jake Burger off IL
The Texas Rangers are getting Jake Burger back.
The notable offseason trade acquisition hasn't quite provided what the Rangers were hoping for this year, but he has still hit 10 homers in 65 games which should add some much-needed pop to this lineup that is desperate for consistent run producers.
Texas announced they activated Burger off the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, but it was the corresponding move that might have drawn the most attention.
Josh Jung was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, something that many in the fanbase have been clamoring for amidst his long-standing struggles that lasted throughout the month of June.
The former top prospect currently has a season-long slash line of .237/.283/.366 and OPS+ of 87, numbers that were drastically impacted by slashing .158/.208/.221 in June.
Once a feared power hitter during the 2023 campaign when he blasted 23 homers and drove in 70 runs en route to his first All-Star selection and the franchise's first-ever World Series championship, his home run rate has dipped to 2.7%, which is below the league average of 3.0%.
The Rangers seem to be sending Jung down as a reset.
They previously did that with Burger earlier in the year, and since Jung has options remaining, this is a smart move to make sure the important third baseman is able to ascend in his career again coming off the fracture in his right wrist that costed him all but 46 games in 2024.
How long he stays with Round Rock will be interesting to see.
Texas needs offense in the worst way if they are going to make the playoffs, so if he starts hitting in Triple-A and the Rangers continue to struggle at the plate, then his stint on the farm could be short.
