How Return of Jake Burger Will Impact Rangers’ First Base Depth
ARLINGTON — Jake Burger returned to the Texas Rangers lineup on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, serving as their designated hitter.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said that he wanted to give Burger a bit of a breather after he went 4-for-6 in a rehab game with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
But the plan is for Burger to start at first base on Saturday as the Phillies throw another left-hander in Jesus Luzardo.
What does that mean for the Rangers’ rotation at first base?
How Rangers Will Manage First Base with Burger Back
Burger will get the majority of starts at first base moving forward. That’s his position. Nothing has changed.
The move to activate Burger after he missed 20 games with a left quad strain was to option outfielder Alejandro Osuna to Round Rock.
On Friday, that left Bochy with a bench of left-handed hitters — Joc Pederson, Rowdy Tellez and Josh Smith, along with switch-hitter Jonah Heim.
In Burger’s absence, Smith, Tellez, Pederson and Ezequiel Duran have all played first base. Duran started there on Friday as the only right-handed hitter with first base experience as the Rangers faced left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.
Tellez would seem like the odd man out. But, Bochy believes there is still a place for him in the lineup under the right circumstances.
“He’ll pinch-hit, he’ll play first in some games against certain right-handers,” Bochy said. “He’s a guy that can help out on the left side, along with Joc Pederson.”
Pederson has played four games at first base for the Rangers and has 27 career games at the position.
The Short-Handed Outfield
Osuna’s option means the Rangers only have three healthy dedicated outfielders — Wyatt Langford, Sam Haggerty and Adolis Garcia. All three started on Friday and, with another left-hander on the mound, all three are likely to start again on Saturday.
It’s possible Texas could work one of those outfielders out of the lineup for Sunday’s game, which is an afternoon game after a night game.
That’s part of the reason Duran wasn’t optioned. He, along with Smith, can play outfield. Plus, Evan Carter is on the injured list.
“I think what you’re going to see is [Smith] getting some left field reps out there,” Bochy said.
Smith is a likely platoon against right-handed hitters, moving Langford to center field. But Bochy didn’t rule out using Smith against some left-handers, depending on the matchup.
