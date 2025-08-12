Rangers' Jake Burger Brings Little Production in Return to Lineup
The Texas Rangers were hoping that offensive production would immediately be uplifted with the return of first baseman Jake Burger from the injured list, but the series against the Philadelphia Phillies proved different. Burger's season has been nothing but struggles and time on the IL that have not done him any favors.
His return to the lineup came in the first game of the series against the Phillies on Friday where the Rangers could have used offense from anywhere as they went on to lose the game, 9-1. Burger had one hit It was the exact same story the following day which was a 3-2 loss for Texas.
The finale on Sunday was the last punch for the Phillies went similar, except Burger didn't even get a hit in the Rangers' 4-2 loss. On a positive note, he didn't have a strikeout in any of the three games, but his performance continued to drag down his averages which are on track for the worst of his career.
Jake Burger this Season
Burger is on track to have the worst year of his career which started back in 2021 with the Chicago White Sox. His slash line is down all across the board with an OPS of .659. He has never posted an OPS under .760 . This year he has slashed a .229/.259/.400 in 78 games as he has made his way to the injured list on two separate occasions.
At the end of June he was forced to miss 10 games when he strained his left oblique. Burger only stayed on the active roster until the July 16 when he headed back with an injury to his quad, which was also on the left side and forced him to miss another 20 games.
The Rangers snagged Burger in a trade at the end of December with the Miami Marlins in hope that he would provide similar production from the last two seasons. Right now, the Rangers they are in desperate need of more consistent bats in the lineup after losing four straight going into Monday's game with Arizona.
Right now the Rangers are still in playoff contention because of their pitching staff which is led by the historic season of Nathan Eovaldi. Hopefully Burger can find his swing, because the Rangers need all the help they can get to put runs on the board if they want to snag a wild card spot.