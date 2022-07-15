Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Can Rangers Slow Streaking Mariners?

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday's matchup between Texas and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON - The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners in the second game of a four-game set Friday night at Globe Life Field. The Rangers continue to struggle in one-run games, surrendering a four-run lead and losing 6-5 to the red-hot Mariners on Thursday.

AL West rival Seattle currently holds a Wild Card spot at 48-42 after sweeping the Washington Nationals in Wednesday's doubleheader. The Mariners are on a season-high 11-game winning streak.

The Rangers are now 5-19 in one-run games, with the bullpen having a rough outing after ace Martin Pérez left with a 5-1 lead through five innings. In comparison, Seattle is 20-12 in one-run games this season, tied with Toronto for most wins in MLB.

In the AL West standings, Texas has fallen to third behind the Houston Astros and Mariners. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (41-46) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-42)

Friday, July 15, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: Matt Bush (2-1, 3.7 ERA)

SEA: Robbie Ray (7-6, 3.51 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root NW

Radio: KIRO 710

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

TBD

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run underdogs.

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (ankle)

60-Day Injured List

C/DH Mitch Garver placed on 60-day Injured List for right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

