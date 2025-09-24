Rangers-Twins Game Today (9/24/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers continue their series with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Globe Life Field and it’s what’s not coming back that is the news.
The Rangers (79-78) ruled out both shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien for the remainder of the season on Monday. Both were coming off serious injuries and with Texas’ season basically over there was no reason to bring the pair back. Additionally, outfielder Sam Haggerty is done for the year.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins
Game Day: Wednesday, Sept. 24
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Twins TV (Twins)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy, LosTwins.com (Twins)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (12-8, 3.01)
This will be deGrom’s final start of the season. His goal before the season was 30 starts and he’ll hit that number on Wednesday. He is coming off a loss to the Houston Astros last week, as he gave up six hits and five earned runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked one. He put together a solid season in his first full year since Tommy John surgery. But he clearly had a downturn after the All-Star break. In his last seven starts he is 2-4 with a 3.69 ERA.
Twins: RHP Taj Bradley (6-8, 5.20)
The Tampa Bay Rays traded Bradley to the Twins in late July and was promoted back to the Twins in late August to finish out the season. With Minnesota he is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA in five starts, with 23 strikeouts and 10 walks in 25.1 innings. Batters are hitting .300 against him and he has a 1.58 WHIP. Minnesota has him under team control for at least the next three seasons, but it’s not clear if he’s part of the future.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Seager has been shut down for the season, per manager Bruce Bochy.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has been shut down for the season, per manager Bruce Bochy.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty has been shut down for the season, per manager Bruce Bochy.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi will miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
Note: Some injury updates provided by MLB.com.