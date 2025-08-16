Bruce Bochy Searches for Answers As Rangers Pitching Woes Continue
Baseball is one of the most trivial sports. Players can make a perfect pitch only for someone to bloop it over the infield, or players can hit a ball 100 mph off the bat, only for it to find a glove. The trials and tribulations will test anyone's confidence, but that's what makes the sport so loved.
For fans, though, they aren't playing; they are only hopelessly watching from their seats as their favorite team enters the win column after the final pitch is thrown. Nothing can shake a front office's or fanbase's confidence more than not being able to trust their bullpen to close games out.
That unfortunate part of the game has become their reality for the Texas Rangers, especially in their last 14 losses.
The Coin Toss Effect
The Rangers (61-62) fell below .500 after a brutal loss to the Toronto Blue Jays; Bruce Bochy's late-innings pitchers had another stretch of tough luck. After losing a series to the Arizona Diamondbacks, one they could have swept had it not been for two late-game collapses, Texas stares down the possibility of missing the playoffs as they desperately try to find the answers they have been searching for all season.
The Rangers have lost 29 games in the seventh inning or later this season, including 14 of their past 21 losses. The brutality of baseball, as the fanbase saw in 2023, is that a simple flip of the final result would drastically impact their season outlook.
If they had just won 14 of those 29 losses, not only would they be 75-48, leading the American League West, but they'd have the best record in the American League. A simple change that would place them squarely in the playoff picture, rather than hoping to get a lifeline to get a wild card spot.
The Season-Long Search Continues
Even after getting reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline in Danny Coulombe and Phil Maton, their internal struggles have continued. Maton has thrown 62 pitches over the last five games, mainly self-induced, struggling with his command and issuing free passes. Coulombe, stellar with the Minnesota Twins, failed to record an out on 17 pitches against the Blue Jays.
Bochy acknowledged the struggles and continues to say they will search for answers.
“We are in a tough stretch,” said manager Bruce Bochy, per MLB.com. “The bullpen has been doing a good job, so it makes it even more frustrating. We had a lead late the last couple games, and we let it get away."
The question remains, though, will it be enough?
Even if they find the answers now, the bullpen woes, compounded with the struggles from the offense, might be too little, too late.