Rangers Shifting Focus To Pitching With Spring Training Closing In

The Texas Rangers have been active this offseason. The Rangers' biggest move was trading for Brandon Nimmo. It meant losing Marcus Semien, but it was a price Texas was willing to pay.

The other position player the Rangers brought in is catcher Danny Jansen. He will replace Jonah Heim and join Kyle Higashioka behind the plate. Besides Jansen and Nimmo, Texas has been reluctant to sign a bat, and the reason has just been revealed.

As reported by Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, the Rangers' top priority is building the pitching staff.

“I think from a position player standpoint, we feel pretty good -- but we feel like on the pitching side, there are still a couple spots that we would like to try to improve the depth of," Young said, per Landry.

Rangers Starting Pitching

At the moment, the Rangers' starting rotation seems to be missing one more pitcher. Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker will be the first four to begin the year. Jacob Latz made a few very good starts in 2025, but spent most of the season in the bullpen.

With an open spot in the starting rotation, Texas still has time to sign an arm or two in free agency. Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez are not targets for the team, but there are plenty of other pitchers to choose from.

Zac Gallen, Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt are some of the bigger names remaining outside of the top two. Now, Texas has not been linked to these pitchers, but anything can happen in free agency with the right offer.

The Rangers are looking to get back to their winning ways without enduring a rebuild. That is going to start with the pitching staff, which means adding a starter should be the next item on the to-do list.

Starting pitching is important, and the Rangers have a few who have been injured in the past, specifically deGrom. Adding the depth to step in if an injury occurs is something the Rangers will need.

Rangers Bullpen

The Rangers have made a few signings to help out the bullpen this offseason.

The biggest signing is Alexis Diaz. Tyler Alexander was also brought in. These two should compete right away for the closer job, which is a position of need in Texas. Last season, the Rangers finished 37-for-66 in save opportunities. Their lack of a true closer is one of the reasons Texas missed out on the postseason.

Chris Martin and Robert Diaz will also fight to earn the closer role. The Rangers have options to be their go-to guy in the ninth inning, and Texas is hoping one of their options can step up and earn the role in 2026.

"Our hope is that somebody really steps up and establishes themselves and wins that role and takes it," Young said, per Landry.

