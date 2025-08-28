Rangers Superstar Corey Seager Set To Undergo Appendectomy Procedure
When it rains it pours, and that has to be how the Texas Rangers are feeling right now.
Already expected to be without Evan Carter for the wrest of the season because of a fractured wrist he suffered when getting hit by a pitch, it was revealed that Marcus Semien would also miss extended time with a foot injury he suffered when fouling a ball off his foot.
While he could make his return, it doesn't appear like ace Nathan Eovaldi is going to pitch again this year because of a rotator cuff strain. All of those are major blows to the Rangers' chances of fighting their way into a Wild Card spot, even as unlikely as it was when the trio was healthy.
But the latest health issue could be the nail in the coffin for Texas, as Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reported that superstar Corey Seager is set to undergo an appendectomy for the appendicitis he is suffering from.
President of baseball operations Chris Young isn't ruling Seager out for the remainder of the year just yet, but it seems hard to imagine that they would put their best player on the field if they are out of the playoff race by the time he's cleared to return.
This is the latest health issue Seager has dealt with during his career. He had two separate stints on the injured list this season because of right hamstring strains, and that's coming off the hip discomfort he had last year, the right thumb sprain he suffered the season prior and the left hamstring strain he had in earlier in that same campaign.
Consistently staying on the field has been an issue for the superstar following the 2017 and 2018 campaigns when he won the NL Rookie of the Year Award and was selected to the All-Star Game in back-to-back seasons. But when he's been in the lineup, there is no doubting his impact.
Should Rangers Bring Back Corey Seager This Season?
With the Rangers sitting at 68-67 entering Thursday -- six games back from the AL West lead and 4.5 out of the final Wild Card spot -- it makes little sense for the organization to play him again this season even if he's cleared.
While waiving the white flag is never something teams like to do, this once again looks like a lost year for Texas after they won their first-ever World Series championship in 2023. They should be focused on heading into 2026 at full strength, assessing the state of their roster this offseason since many of the moves they made last winter did not pan out.
Because Seager has had trouble staying on the field during his tenure, the Rangers need to do the smart thing and let him fully recover from this so he can enter next year healthy and ready to perform at the level he's shown during the second half of the season.