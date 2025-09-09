Rangers Star Corey Seager Has Potential Timeline for Return to Lineup
On Friday, Corey Seager really had no clue when he might return to the Texas Rangers’ batting order. On Monday, his manager had a potential timeline.
Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters, including MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry, that Seager is probably more than a week away from returning to the field. But there’s a chance that the shortstop could be ready to return during the final homestand, which starts on Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins.
This update came the same day that Bochy had encouraging updates on both right fielder Adolis Garcia and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle. Getting Seager back by the final homestand would give him a handful of games to help a playoff push that looks increasingly realistic, especially when it comes to the final AL Wild Card berth.
Corey Seager’s Injury
Seager underwent an emergency appendectomy on Aug. 28 after he started feeling symptoms three days earlier. The discomfort reached the point where he asked out of a game on Aug. 27 when the Rangers were up 10-0 on the Los Angeles Angels. Texas placed Seager on the 10-day injured list the same day of the surgery. Seager told reporters on Friday that his appendix was “48 hours away” from rupturing. That would have likely ended his season.
Seager met with doctors on Friday after speaking to the media. At the time, he said he had no idea what the timeline to return might be and that his research, along with conversations with others that had the endoscopic procedure, led him to believe the range for recovery was a wide one. Former Major League star Matt Holliday returned from an appendectomy nine days later.
Texas will be without Seager this weekend against Houston. This is his third stint on the injured list and he’s slashed .271/.373/.487 in 102 games with 21 home runs and 50 RBI. If he doesn’t return this will be the fewest games he’s played in a 162-game season since 2021 (95).
Garcia, who suffered a grade two quad injury last week during a road trip, worked out on Monday and could return for next week’s road series at the Houston Astros. Mahle, who has been on the IL since June with right shoulder fatigue, may start this weekend against the New York Mets after his second rehab start went much better than his first. With a few weeks left in the season, the Rangers don’t have much time to get Mahle back in the rotation so he can make an impact.