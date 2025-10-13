Recapping Rangers Five Worst Transactions After Disappointing 2025 Season
The Texas Rangers fell short of the playoffs for the second straight year, going 81-81 and stumbling down the stretch as they were in striking distance of a playoff berth. Texas now heads into the offseason trying to figure out what went wrong.
Like every other MLB team, the Rangers made a number of moves to try and build a winner. Texas fell short of the playoffs and some of those moves contributed to missing the postseason.
Here is a review of five of the worst moves that the Rangers made for the 2025 season.
Signing Joc Pederson
The worst transaction of the season. Pederson, a left-handed slugger, was signed due to his prowess against right-handed hitters. The right-field fence at Globe Life Field was made for him. But his season was a disaster. He missed three months with a fractured wrist. He hit slightly better when he returned from the IL. His slash was .181/.285/.328 with nine home runs and 26 RBI in 96 games. It was the worst full season of his career.
The Rangers are now counting on the 33-year-old turning things around in 2026, as he signed a two-year deal with a mutual option in 2027. At a salary of around $18 million, plus what he just posted, there is little chance of the Rangers finding a trade partner.
The Merrill Kelly Trade
Dealing for Kelly wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for Texas. As it turned out, the Rangers needed starting pitching depth. Kelly proved to be a serviceable option down the stretch. He went 3-3 with a 4.23 ERA in 10 starts with Texas, which included 46 strikeouts and 10 walks in 55.1 innings. Entering his age 37 season, he should find some suitors in free agency and the Rangers could be one of them.
It was what Texas gave up, and the fact that dealing for Kelly didn’t get them to the postseason, that put this deal on the list. The Rangers gave up three Top 15 pitching prospects to Arizona to acquire Kelly — left-hander Kohl Drake, left-hander Mitch Bratt and right-hander David Hagaman. That’s a hefty trade for a veteran that gave the Rangers 10 starts and is hitting free agency. Texas is banking that the trio don’t amount to much.
The Danny Coulombe Trade
It should be noted that when the Rangers dealt for Coulombe at the deadline, the move was widely praised and for good reason. With Minnesota he was 1-0 with a 1.16 ERA in 40 games, with 31 strikeouts and nine walks in 31 innings. He was dominating both left-handed and right-handed hitters and Texas saw him as a dominator regardless of the matchup.
Well … not so much. His performance took a nosedive with Texas. He was 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA in 15 games, with 12 strikeouts and nine walks in 12 innings. He missed time with left shoulder fatigue, and he never provided the boost the Rangers were hoping for. Texas gave up left-handed pitcher Garrett Horn to acquire Coulombe. The buyer’s remorse may not be as bad in this case.
DFA’ing Blaine Crim
The long-time minor leaguer was a high producer at every level in the Rangers’ system. The first baseman suffered from being stuck behind Nathaniel Lowe and then Jake Burger. Texas finally gave him a shot in May when they sent Burger to Triple-A to work on his swing. Crim played in five games with 11 at-bats and failed to get a hit. The Rangers designated him for assignment on July 31, and the Colorado Rockies claimed him on waivers.
Colorado didn’t promote him until Sept. 2 and gave him regular playing time. The result was Crim playing his way into the Rockies’ future at first base. He slashed .241/.295/.556 with five home runs and 12 RBI in 15 games. It makes one wonder what he could have done with Texas had he been given more runway. In retrospect, letting him walk away could be a mistake.
Not Promoting Adrian Houser
The Rangers signed Houser to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training in December. He didn’t make the opening day roster, even though the Rangers were down two starting pitchers and signed Patrick Corbin in late March. By mid-May he got his release. He landed with the Chicago White Sox and made Texas regret not using him.
With Chicago he went 6-2 with a 2.10 ERA in 11 starts, with 47 strikeouts and 22 walks in 68.2 innings. The White Sox traded him in July to Tampa Bay, where his numbers did take a turn — 2-3 with a 4.79 ERA. But, promoting Houser would have lessened the need to start Kumar Rocker out of the gate and given the Rangers a quality fifth starter.