Texas Rangers Counting on Bounce-Back Seasons From These Two Key Players

The Texas Rangers need 2026 to be the season they put the pieces back together. After winning the World Series in 2023, the Rangers have yet to find their way back to the promised land, despite investing in several All-Star caliber players.

However, while signings may seem to be the right move at the time, the season that follows the signing is the most important. For a handful of players, they look to rebound from down seasons, including these two Texas position players.

1. OF/DH Joc Pederson

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers invested in veteran slugger Joc Pederson, signing him to a two-year, $37 million contract in the 2024 offseason, following a campaign where he hit 23 home runs and hit .275 at the plate with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Signing Pederson seemed to be a great move for Texas, given the 2024 campaign and the career he had up to that point. However, in his first season as a Ranger, Pederson didn't live up to the hype he had when originally signed.

Posting a slash line of .181/.285/.328, and .614 OPS in 96 games, Pederson was a negative WAR player, posting a -0.3. This was very unlike Pederson, known for being an effective and feared power threat at the plate.

Going into his last season under contract with the Rangers, Pederson must bounce back if it means getting another contract for the 2027 campaign. History shows that following a down season for Pederson, he typically bounces back. We'll have to see if that history repeats itself in the benefit for Texas.

2. INF Ezequiel Duran

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A major contributor in the Rangers' first World Series championship win, Ezequiel Duran has taken a step back since the 2023 campaign. Unable to play in 100 or more games for two seasons in a row, Duran must return to his 2023 form for Texas to compete in a difficult AL West division.

Last season, Duran had 46 hits in 200+ at-bats, didn't hit a home run, and had a career-low batting average of .224. Having shown he can hit double-digit home runs in the past, Duran needs to get more consistent at the plate to complement his base-stealing capabilities.

Despite his lack of contribution at the plate, Duran was still a positive WAR player, finishing 2025 at 0.3. Duran and the franchise avoided arbitration, signing a one-year, $1.375 million deal earlier this offseason. The franchise still believes in Duran, and it's time he returns the favor in production.

