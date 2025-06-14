Texas Rangers Star Outfielder Leaves White Sox Game with Wrist Injury
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers outfielder Evan Carter left Friday’s game with the Chicago White Sox due to right wrist soreness.
Carter left the game in the seventh inning and was replaced by Sam Haggerty. Carter will be re-evaluated after the game.
Earlier in the game Carter made a diving catch in center field, which may have led to the soreness.
Carter was 0-for-2 with a walk when he left the game.
Coming into the contest, Carter had emerged as one of the Rangers’ hottest hitters in the past couple of weeks.
He entered the game with a slash of .293/.369/.534 with four home runs and 10 RBI. Entering the homestand he had hit a home run in three of his last four games and was a key part of Texas’ offensive explosion against the Minnesota Twins, as the Rangers scored 16 runs in two of those three games.
While on the road trip he had consecutive games of three or more hits for the first time in his career, scored four runs in a game and hit home runs in back-to-back games for the second time in his career.
In the last four games Carter’s batting average rose from .196 to .293 with a 10-for-16 surge at the plate. He had played in eight games, seven of which were in center field, after being activated from the 10-day injured list on June 3. He was placed on the IL on May 17 with a right quad strain.
He started the season in the minor leagues and was called up on May 6.
