Interest in Former Rangers Slugger Nathaniel Lowe Could Pick Up Soon
The Texas Rangers have their own problems to deal with on the field, but it was notable that one of their former players is now looking for a new team.
After getting shipped to the Washington Nationals this past winter in exchange for reliever Robert Garcia, 2023 World Series champion Nathaniel Lowe didn't last a full year with his new team following their decision to designate him for assignment in a shocking roster move on Aug. 14.
Lowe, who was an important part of Texas' lineup on both offense and defense during his early tenure with the team, seems like he could be a hot commodity amongst contenders looking for a solid first baseman to add for the rest of the season.
And it sounds like there's an American League contender that could be interested.
Red Sox Could Have Interest in Nathaniel Lowe
For a while, it seemed like the Nationals were going to trade him to the Red Sox ahead of the deadline since the two sides were linked so heavily. But ultimately nothing got done on that front.
However, that doesn't mean the slugger might not end up in Boston anyway.
Per Sean McAdam of MassLive (subscription required), the Red Sox could have interest in adding Lowe for the rest of the season, although he did qualify how interested they might be.
"The Sox had inquired about Lowe's availability earlier in the season when (Triston) Casas was first injured, so presumably there would be at least some interest. In all likelihood, the Sox would not be interested in claiming him and absorbing about $3 million in remaining salary obligations. Their path would more probably involve waiting to see if he cleared waivers and convincing him to sign — for the pro-rated major league minimum — with a team that could give him playing opportunity and a better-than-average crack at reaching the postseason," the insider shared.
Will a Contender Sign Lowe?
Boston seems like the obvious landing spot.
They have a glaring need at first base that could be easily solved with Lowe despite the fact he's having the worst offense season of his career.
But that fact also makes it challenging to predict where he'll end up.
While contenders normally don't turn down the opportunity to get better after the trade deadline -- especially for a $3 million price tag via a waiver claim -- it's not a given that Lowe will find his past form and be an effective player.
Because of that, contending teams could be less inclined to add his salary to their payroll -- the Rangers included.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up, though, because he's been a plus-player on offense and defense throughout his career before his one year in Washington.