Texas Rangers Name Kumar Rocker Starting Pitcher for White Sox Finale
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers named Kumar Rocker their starting pitcher for Sunday’s finale with the Chicago White Sox, the team announced via its social media account.
Sunday’s game will start at 1:35 p.m. and feature Rocker (1-4, 8.77) facing Aaron Civale (1-2, 4.91), who joined the White Sox earlier this week after he was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers because he objected to being moved to the bullpen.
Rocker’s start means the Rangers will have to make a move on their 26-man roster to promote him from Triple-A Round Rock. That move is likely to be Tyler Mahle moving to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness.
Manager Bruce Bochy said on Saturday that Mahle came out of his last start on Tuesday noting that he was experiencing the tightness. He wasn’t expected to start until Tuesday against Kansas City.
But Saturday’s 11-inning, 5-4 win over the White Sox forced the organization’s hand.
The Rangers’ plan was to pitch bullpen games on Friday and Sunday. Friday’s game when to perfection. Jacob deGrom started on Saturday and threw six strong innings.
But Texas dipped heavily into its bullpen after deGrom, using five pitchers, including Jacob Latz, who was the presumed starter for Sunday’s bullpen game. He was the starter last Sunday in Washington when the Rangers threw a bullpen game.
Bochy noted after Saturday’s game the bullpen was taxed but said the staff was huddling up to determine the starter.
Rocker was in Arlington on Saturday but wasn’t active.
The right-hander’s last start was on June 4 in Tampa Bay, which was his first after being activated form the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder impingement. He took the loss, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing six hits, five earned runs and two walks. He struck out five.
Rocker made a start at Round Rock on Tuesday. He threw four innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out four.
Effectiveness at the minor league level has not been his issue this season. It’s been at the Major League level. But, in two starts at Globe Life Field he is 1-0 with nine strikeouts and 12 innings pitched.
