Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia set several career highs in 2022, giving the Rangers further confidence that he's a big piece of their future.

OF Adolis García

Statistics for 2022: García batted .250/.300/.456/.756 in 156 games (151-for-605). He scored 88 runs, had 276 total bases, 34 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs. He drove in 101 runs. He drew 40 walks and struck out 183 times. He stole 25 bases and was caught stealing six times. He played 57 games in center field and 93 games in right field, and he was charged with five errors in 284 total chances. He was the designated hitter in 21 games.

Season Transactions: García played the entire season without injury.

Season Summary: García had a breakthrough season in 2021. The question was whether he could build on that in 2022, and in many ways he did. He set career highs in batting average, hits, total bases, doubles, triples, RBI and walks. He managed trim down the strikeouts just a bit and became one of two Rangers in 2022 (along with Marcus Semien) to have at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in a season. He became just the sixth player in team history to accomplish that feat. He started the season in center field, but once the Rangers called up Leody Taveras, the Rangers slid him over to right field, where his cannon for an arm fits well. His signature moment of the season was his walk-off home run against the Washington Nationals. He played well all season.

Contract Status: García is under team control in 2023. He is eligible for arbitration in 2024.

What’s next: The Rangers gave García a bit of a raise before last season when they renewed his contract. One would assume the Rangers will do the same in 2023 when the time comes. With two solid years under his belt, though, the Rangers may look to get García into a team-friendly deal before his arbitration years kick in. Right now, he’s their starting right fielder in 2023.

