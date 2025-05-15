Texas Rangers Finally Put It All Together to Finish Off Rockies Sweep, More to Come?
Good pitching, especially from the starters, has been a mainstay for the Texas Rangers all season. Now, when the bats get going, the results are pretty obvious.
The Rangers usually win.
That happened again Wednesday night, as the Rangers finished off a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with an 8-3 win at Globe Life Field.
Rangers Punish Rockies Again With First-Inning Outburst
The offense got cranked up early in the series finale, with Texas plating four runs in the first inning. That matched the club’s largest first-inning output of 2025, which occurred April 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Paired with Tuesday’s three-run first, the Rangers have now scored three-plus runs in the first of back-to-back games for the first time since July 2022.
The team’s five hits in the frame were its most in a first inning since Sept. 5, 2024 against the Los Angeles Angels (also five). The Rangers’ 25 runs scored in the opening inning this season are tied for their most in any frame with the third and sixth innings.
That early outburst certainly took pressure off Patrick Corbin, who continued the Texas tradition in 2025 of delivering strong outings. Corbin had his second consecutive quality start and improved to 3-2, with Texas pitchers combining for a season-high 14 strikeouts.
But the Rangers weren’t finished after the first. Several notable bats were on point against the Rockies.
Big Bats Coming Alive for Texas Rangers
Adolis García pushed Texas’ cushion to 8-3 with an opposite-field two-run shot in the sixth, marking his first opposite-field home run of the season. The exit velocity of 106. 5mph was the second-hardest opposite field homer of his career (107.2mph on July 5, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox.
García is heating up. He reached three times Wednesday against Colorado, and is 11-37 (.297) with two homers, nine RBI and an .840 OPS in his last 10 games.
Josh Jung also reached base three times Wednesday, including a single in the fifth to extend his hit streak to five games. He added an infield knock in the seventh to post his 10th multi-hit game of the season, tying Corey Seager and García for the most among Rangers this season. Jung has hit safely in 16 of his last 21 games at .315 (23-73) with five homers, two doubles 11 RBI and a .915 OPS.
Wyatt Langford blasted his team-high eighth home run of 2025 on the fourth pitch thrown by Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela. Langford has two long balls in his last three games after not homering in his previous 16 contests.
Jake Burger punched a two-RBI single in the fifth, and has hit safely in all three games since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday at 3-for-9 (.333).