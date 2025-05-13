Texas Rangers Return Corey Seager to Injured List with Hamstring Strain
It seemed as if it would only be a matter of time, but the Texas Rangers finally made a call on shortstop Corey Seager’s hamstring injury.
The Rangers announced on Tuesday that they’ve moved the two-time World Series MVP to the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness for the second time this season. The move is retroactive to Sunday.
Seager’s move to the IL makes room for catcher Kyle Higashioka, who was eligible to be activated on Monday.
Corey Seager’s Injury Timeline
Seager first felt the tightness in his right hamstring during the Rangers’ game with the Athletics in Sacramento on April 22 and the Rangers placed him on the 10-day injured list the next day. He returned on May 3.
Since he returned Seager played has played in five of a possible nine games. While in Boston last week, the hamstring tightened up on him again and he sat out on Thursday and Friday.
He returned on Saturday in Detroit and went 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. But, he was held out of the lineup on Sunday and Rangers manager Bruce Bochy admitted that hitting was giving Seager’s hamstring the most trouble.
Texas held him out of Monday’s game with Colorado but didn’t make an IL move at the time.
Bochy would not rule out another injured list on Sunday if it meant Seager could get completely over the injury. He judged Seager at about 85%.
When he’s in the lineup, the left-handed slugger looms large in the order. He’s slashed .300/.346/.520 with six home runs and 12 RBI. With Seager in the lineup the Rangers are 15-11. Without him, they are 6-10 after wins on Sunday and Monday.
Without him during his first IL stint Texas went 2-8.
Higashioka went on the 10-day IL with mild left intercostal strain on May, retroactive to April 30. He returned on Monday from his rehab assignment with Round Rock. Texas opted to give him a day and not activate him immediately.
He went 2-for-8 with both hits being doubles in his two games with the Express. He was the designated hitter on Saturday and was behind the plate on Sunday.
In 17 MLB games this season he slashed .254/.279/.390 with one home runs and eight RBI.