Rangers Recall Slugger Jake Burger, Will Start at First Base Against Rockies
The Texas Rangers made a roster move before Monday's game with the Colorado Rockies, who are stinging from the firing of manager Bud Black.
The moves of the day were made with the intent of helping out the offensive side of the ball, which saw some positive momentum against the Detroit Tigers.
The Rangers recalled first baseman Jake Burger from Triple-A Round Rock, as was reported in a team announcement this afternoon. In a corresponding move, Texas has optioned infielder Blaine Crim to Triple-A.
Crim has struggled in his five games at the MLB level, not getting a hit in his time in The Show, accruing one run, one walk and striking out six times.
Burger struggled early in the year, slashing .190/.231/.330 with 13 runs, 12 RBI, three home runs and 32 strikeouts to three walks in his 30 games.
The Rangers optioned Burger on May 2, calling it a "reset" for the 29-year-old slugger.
In six games with Round Rock, he slashed .391/.462/.696 with six RBI, five runs, two home runs and two strikeouts to three walks.
Bochy was impressed with his performance.
These moves come at an intriguing time, and ultimately do not include as many as were initially anticipated.
Corey Seager is not in Monday's lineup as he deals with a hamstring injury, but still hasn't been placed on the injured list yet. This also means catcher Kyle Higashioka is not back from his mild left intercostal strain after two rehab games at Round Rock.
Seager has been one of the focal points of the offense.
He didn't play on Thursday and Friday of last week's road trip as the hamstring tightened up on him. On Saturday, he hit two home runs, but he rested again on Sunday.
Manager Bruce Bochy said that Seager's right hamstring is about "85%," and it seems they will look to let him recover without a stint on IL at the moment.
Texas has mande lineup changes and roster moves to bolster a sagging offense. The Rangers even fired offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker and replaced him with new hitting coach Bret Boone.
Texas is coming off back-to-back games with multiple home runs for the first time this season.
The Rockies are the worst team in baseball and it gives the Rangers a chance to get back above .500.