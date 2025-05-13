Texas Rangers Slugger Contender to Land Nine-Figures for Next Contract
It was not too long ago that Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia had turned himself into one of the most feared right fielders in baseball.
In the field, he had a rocket arm that he would use to hose down runners attempting to take an extra base. During his first full season as a Major Leaguer in 2021, he led baseball with 16 outfield assists.
In 2022 and 2023 he recorded double-digit assists again, reaching new heights as he won a Gold Glove Award in the latter campaign.
After a sub-par 2024, Garcia has returned to being an above-average producer in the field. He has yet to make an error on 85 chances, providing steady production in right field.
Adolis Garcia as a Hitter
At the plate, he was a breakout start beginning in 2021, when he made his first All-Star team, en route to smashing 31 home runs.
In 2022, he took his performance to another level with 27 home runs and 34 doubles, knocking in 101 runs with an OPS+ of 112. His numbers peaked in 2023, making the All-Star team a second time with career highs in homeruns (39), RBI (107) and OPS+ (127).
For an encore to that regular season, Garcia put together a historic postseason in 2023, helping lead the Rangers to their first World Series victory in franchise history.
He recorded 22 RBI in the playoffs, winning the ALCS MVP Award in the process.
The talented slugger had put himself in a position for quite an impressive payday once it was time for him to hit the free agent market following the 2026 season.
However, things did not go well in 2024 and he is off to a similarly slow start in 2025.
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN has listed Garcia has a contender to earn a nine-figure contract for his next deal, but he has a lot to overcome before getting close to $100 million.
After not exceeding rookie limits until 2021, his age is going to be a deterrent for some franchises, since he will be 34 years old on Opening Day in the first year of that new deal in 2027.
His recent track record also leaves a lot to be desired.
Right on the edge of his prime right now, he will need to turn things around drastically to have any hopes of landing that lucrative contract in the future. Finding his power stroke more consistently after a bold prediction this spring would certianly help.
There is some value in his defense, but if he is going to provide below-average production at the plate with an OPS+ in the 90s, securing a multi-year deal, let alone nine-figures, is going to be a challenge.