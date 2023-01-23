Rangers Spring Training Preview: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi is one of four new veteran starters for the Texas Rangers in 2023.

P Nathan Eovaldi

In 2022: Eovaldi went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 2022. He was undefeated on the road (4-0) and his 2.64 road ERA was ninth-best in the American League.

He also spent a couple of stints on the injured list — once in June for lower back inflammation and then once for right shoulder inflammation. That second stint lasted a month.

Eovaldi’s Career at a Glance: Eovaldi was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. He was born in Houston but grew up in Alvin, the same town that produced Rangers legend Nolan Ryan.

He has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-12), Miami (2012-14), the New York Yankees (2015-16), Tampa Bay (2018), and Boston (2018-22).

Contract Status: Eovaldi signed a two-year contract with the Rangers, a deal that can become three years contract if he attains certain incentives.

In Surprise: Eovaldi, 32 next month, is one of the four veterans the Rangers either signed or traded for this offseason. The others are — Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney and Jake Odorizzi. The Rangers also had Jon Gray already under contract and then re-signed Martín Pérez. If the Rangers opt for a traditional rotation, then one of the six veterans on the roster will be the odd pitcher out. If the Rangers opt to go the six-man rotation route, then each of the six have a job locked in, assuming health and good performance in Spring Training. If it’s a five-man, Eovaldi’s history suggest he has an inside track for a job. He also has the advantage of not dealing with major injuries last season, even though he spent two stints on the injured list.

