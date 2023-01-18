Rangers Spring Training Preview: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney is one of four veteran starters that the Rangers brought in via free agency or trade for 2023.

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

P Andrew Heaney

In 2022: Heaney signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in November 2021 after he split 2021 between the LA Angels and New York Yankees. The Yankees designated him for assignment before the postseason.

After signing with the Rangers, Heaney said the Dodgers coaching staff helped him refine both his pitches and his approach. But he had trouble getting on the mound throughout the season. The Dodgers put Heaney on the injured list in April after left shoulder discomfort. After being activated in June, he went back five days later with shoulder inflammation.

Heaney got back on the field for good in July and remained a part of the Dodgers rotation through the end of the season. He made 14 starts and two relief appearances, finishing with a 4-4 record and a 3.10 ERA. He still retained a high strikeout rate despite the injuries, fanning 110 and finishing with a strikeout-per-nine-innings rate of 13.9, the highest of his MLB career.

Heaney’s Career at a Glance: Heaney was drafted twice, but he ultimately joined professional baseball after being selected in the first round by the Miami Marlins in 2012. He made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2014, going 0-3 with a 5.83 ERA. He ended up with the Angels in 2015 and spent the next six and a half seasons with the Halos, but only made 30 or more starts twice. At one point he underwent Tommy John surgery.

For his career, Heaney is 36-42 with a 4.56 ERA. He’s never finished a season with better than a .500 record. In 2018, he went 9-10 with a 4.15 ERA.

Contract Status: Heaney signed a two-year contract with the Rangers in December. The second year features a team option.

In Surprise: Heaney is part of a deep rotation of veteran starting pitchers, most of which the Rangers have acquired this offseason. That includes Jacob deGrom, Jake Odorizzi and Nathan Eovaldi. With six veteran starters in camp, Heaney is now fighting for a spot in a five-man rotation, unless the Rangers go with a six-man rotation. That would likely guarantee Heaney a spot if he’s healthy. The Rangers haven’t committed to their rotation going into 2023. Health has always been the trouble spot for Heaney. His ERA and his strikeout rate last season was encouraging. If healthy and he can continue that, he’ll be a bargain at the $25 million the Rangers funneled into his two-year deal.

2023 Texas Rangers 40-Man Spring Training Previews:

Joe Barlow | John King | Dane Dunning | Brett Martin | Jake Odorizzi | Yerry Rodriguez | Owen White |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!