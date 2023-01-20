Rangers Spring Training Preview: Josh Sborz

Josh Sborz didn't have quite the role in 2022 that he had in 2021, and he's part of a group of relievers fighting for a roster spot.

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

P Josh Sborz

In 2022: Josh Sborz went back and forth between the Rangers and Triple-A Round Rock all season. He was one of those arms that was good enough to take a few appearances, but not quite good enough to stick around, even though he made the Opening Day roster. A bout with right elbow soreness in August, which sent him to the injured list, didn’t help, especially when that soreness put him on the 60-day IL and ended his season.

Sborz went 1-0 with a 6.45 ERA in 19 games (one start), with one hold. He threw 22 1/3 innings, with 25 hits, 16 runs (all earned), four home runs and 11 walks. He struck out 32. Batters hit .284 against him and he had a 1.61 WHIP.

This was after he had a far more productive 2021 with the Rangers (4-3, 3.97 ERA in 63 appearances).

Sborz’s Career at a Glance: Sborz was a second-round pick in 2015 out of Virginia, selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He eventually made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in 2019 and appeared in four games in 2020, which was the season the Dodgers won the World Series at Globe Life Field. A few months later, the Dodgers sent Sborz to the Rangers for Jhan Zambrano. For his career he is 5-4 with a 4.85 ERA in 93 career appearances.

Contract Status: Sborz is under team control for 2023. He is not eligible for arbitration until 2024 and not eligible for free agency until 2027.

In Surprise: The Rangers haven’t made a move to shore up their bullpen in free agency as of mid-January, so Sborz joins a long list of candidates that will be fighting for bullpen spots in 2023. That list grew after the Rangers made four starting pitching acquisitions. Sborz now has to contend with former starters Dane Dunning, Glenn Otto and Spencer Howard, who may either become long relievers or move back to Triple-A. The injury to Brett Martin — which means he won’t be ready to start 2023 — gives Sborz an opening to claim a role as a set-up man. He’s going to have to show that he can consistently get hitters out in spring training or he’ll likely end up starting the season in Round Rock.

2023 Texas Rangers 40-Man Spring Training Previews:

Joe Barlow | John King | Dane Dunning | Brett Martin | Jake Odorizzi | Yerry Rodriguez | Owen White | Cole Ragans | Andrew Heaney | Glenn Otto |

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!