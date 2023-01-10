Rangers Spring Training Preview: Joe Barlow

One of several Rangers with saves last season, Joe Barlow heads to Surprise out to show he should be the primary closer.

InsidetheRangers.com previews each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster as the Rangers head to Surprise, Arizona, for spring training.

P Joe Barlow

In 2022: Barlow began the season on the Rangers’ Opening Day roster. He started the season building on the role he carved out toward the end of the 2021 season. In 2021, with both José Leclerc and Jonathan Hernández rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, he converted 11 saves in 12 changes. To start 2022, He converted 13 saves in 17 chances.

Then came the injuries. He went on the injured list on July 13 with a blister on his right index finger. After a short rehab assignment in the minors, he returned to the Rangers on Aug. 17. That lasted two days. He went back on the injured list with the same injury. He spent another month on the injured list before returning for the end of the season on Sept. 23.

By season’s end Barlow was 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 saves in 35 games. By the time he returned, though, Leclerc was in the closer’s role and Hernandez was one of the primary set-up men.

Barlow threw 35 innings, gave up 27 hits and 18 runs (15 earned) and five home runs. He walked 13 and struck out 28. He allowed opponents to hit .213 and had a 1.14 WHIP.

Barlow’s Career at a Glance: The Rangers’ 11th-round pick in 2016 has a year of service time in the Majors, playing in 2021 and 2022. He has a 3-3 career record with 24 saves and a 2.81 ERA.

Contract Status: Barlow is in pre-arbitration. He cannot go to salary arbitration until 2025 and is not a free-agent until 2028. He is likely to make the league minimum in 2023.

In Surprise: Barlow heads to Surprise looking to prove himself to new manager Bruce Bochy and, more importantly, to new pitching coach Mike Maddux. The latter ran the staff during the Rangers’ run to two straight World Series in 2010 and 2011, teams anchored by Neftali Feliz as the closer. If Barlow wants to be the closer, he’ll be competing with Hernández and Leclerc, both of which are hard-throwing right-handers who have done the job before, though Leclerc has done with more regularity. It stands to be one of the most interesting competitions in Surprise. Barlow has to overcome his blister history. He said late last season that during his rehab assignments he figured out why that was happening. Health and a strong spring are key for Barlow to either earn the closer’s job or a set-up role in the bullpen.

