Rangers Spring Training Preview: Ricky Vanasco

Ricky Vanasco hasn't pitched in the Majors yet, but this might be his year to get a chance — if he can find a role.

InsidetheRangers.com previews every player on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster heading into Spring Training in Surprise, Arizona.

P Ricky Vanasco

In 2022: Vanasco has traveled a long way to even get a shot at the Majors. He was on the 40-man roster in 2022, but he was only there because the Rangers liked his stuff so much they wanted to protect him from the 2021 Rule V Draft.

Like many pitchers, Tommy John surgery set his career back. In 2022 he pitched in the Rangers minor-league system, first for High Class-A Hickory and then for Double-A Frisco. That represented progress. It also allowed him to get a taste of postseason action as the RoughRiders won the Texas League title.

In 2022, Vanasco went 3-5 with a 4.68 ERA. He made 23 appearances, all starts, pitching 92 1/3 innings. He gave up 89 hits, 53 runs (48 earned), 14 home runs and 52 walks. He struck out 118. He had a 1.42 WHIP.

Vanasco’s Career at a Glance: The Rangers drafted Vanasco out of high school in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and gave him a $200,000 signing bonus. His best minor league season was in 2019 -- 1.81 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings in the lower levels of the organization. But Tommy John surgery put his career to a halt at the end of 2020. He resumed pitching last season.

Contract Status: Since Vanasco has not pitched in the Majors, his service time clock has not started.

In Surprise: The first question was whether Vanasco could survive the offseason, given the moves the Rangers wanted to make in order to position themselves as contenders in 2023. So far, so good. The Rangers did add four veteran starting pitchers —Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, Jake Odorizzi and Nathan Eovaldi. Now that it looks like Vanasco will at least reach Spring Training, he’ll be fighting to keep a spot on the 40-man roster and earn an assignment to either Frisco or Triple-A Round Rock. Tommy John surgery aside, 2023 feels like Vanasco’s season to either impress the team brass or find a new organization.

