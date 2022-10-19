Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta

The Texas Rangers signed Maximo Acosta for more than $1.6 million in 2019 and he's starting work his way through the organization.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 19: SS/2B Maximo Acosta, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Batted .262/.341/.361/.702 in 107 games, with 404 at-bats and 106 hits. He scored 62 runs, had 146 total bases, 26 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 35 RBI. He drew 40 walks and struck out 87 times. He stole 44 bases and was caught stealing 17 times.

Season Transactions: Acosta was assigned to Down East on April 8.

Season Summary: This was the first opportunity the Rangers got to see their prized signing out of Venezuela. In his first full season he avoided injury and put together a solid start to his professional career. Most noteworthy was his ability to steal bases. He snagged 44 while getting on base 102 times, meaning he stole a base more than one-third of the time. The larger bases that MLB is adopting for 2023 would suit a player with Acosta’s ability to steal bases.

Road Through the Organization: The Rangers paid a pretty penny to sign Acosta out of Venezuela in 2019, shelling out $1.65 million. The 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19 and Acosta played just 17 games in 2021 due to an ankle injury and and thoracic outlet syndrome.

What’s next: He’s 19 so there’s no need to rush him through the system. He would seem an ideal candidate for the Dominican Winter League and a potential promotion to High Class-A Hickory in 2023.

