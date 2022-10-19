Skip to main content

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta

The Texas Rangers signed Maximo Acosta for more than $1.6 million in 2019 and he's starting work his way through the organization.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 19: SS/2B Maximo Acosta, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Batted .262/.341/.361/.702 in 107 games, with 404 at-bats and 106 hits. He scored 62 runs, had 146 total bases, 26 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 35 RBI. He drew 40 walks and struck out 87 times. He stole 44 bases and was caught stealing 17 times.

Season Transactions: Acosta was assigned to Down East on April 8.

Season Summary: This was the first opportunity the Rangers got to see their prized signing out of Venezuela. In his first full season he avoided injury and put together a solid start to his professional career. Most noteworthy was his ability to steal bases. He snagged 44 while getting on base 102 times, meaning he stole a base more than one-third of the time. The larger bases that MLB is adopting for 2023 would suit a player with Acosta’s ability to steal bases.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) smiles as he comes home after he hits a home run in his first major league at bat during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Jung

The Rangers' No. 1 prospect made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers and he's now looking forward to a full season in 2023.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Beat Padres in NLCS Game 1

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins
Mar 14, 2021; North Port, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Strotman (85) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Drew Strotman

Drew Strotman hasn't put on a Rangers uniform yet, but the organization liked him enough to pick him up in September.

By Matthew Postins

Road Through the Organization: The Rangers paid a pretty penny to sign Acosta out of Venezuela in 2019, shelling out $1.65 million. The 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19 and Acosta played just 17 games in 2021 due to an ankle injury and and thoracic outlet syndrome.

What’s next: He’s 19 so there’s no need to rush him through the system. He would seem an ideal candidate for the Dominican Winter League and a potential promotion to High Class-A Hickory in 2023.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta

The Texas Rangers signed Maximo Acosta for more than $1.6 million in 2019 and he's starting work his way through the organization.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 19: SS/2B Maximo Acosta, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: Batted .262/.341/.361/.702 in 107 games, with 404 at-bats and 106 hits. He scored 62 runs, had 146 total bases, 26 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 35 RBI. He drew 40 walks and struck out 87 times. He stole 44 bases and was caught stealing 17 times.

Season Transactions: Acosta was assigned to Down East on April 8.

Season Summary: This was the first opportunity the Rangers got to see their prized signing out of Venezuela. In his first full season he avoided injury and put together a solid start to his professional career. Most noteworthy was his ability to steal bases. He snagged 44 while getting on base 102 times, meaning he stole a base more than one-third of the time. The larger bases that MLB is adopting for 2023 would suit a player with Acosta’s ability to steal bases.

Road Through the Organization: The Rangers paid a pretty penny to sign Acosta out of Venezuela in 2019, shelling out $1.65 million. The 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19 and Acosta played just 17 games in 2021 due to an ankle injury and and thoracic outlet syndrome.

What’s next: He’s 19 so there’s no need to rush him through the system. He would seem an ideal candidate for the Dominican Winter League and a potential promotion to High Class-A Hickory in 2023.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) smiles as he comes home after he hits a home run in his first major league at bat during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Jung

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Beat Padres in NLCS Game 1

By Matthew Postins
Mar 14, 2021; North Port, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Strotman (85) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Drew Strotman

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Thomas Saggese

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pitching Prospect Has Bumpy AFL Start

By Matthew Postins
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) looks up at his two run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brad Miller

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Gleider Figuereo

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Jonathan Ornelas

By Matthew Postins