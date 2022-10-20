Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Mitch Bratt

Mitch Bratt, a Canadian left-hander, got better as his season went on with the Down East Wood Ducks.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 17: LHP Mitch Bratt, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: A 5-5 record with a 2.45 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) and 80 2/3 innings pitched. He gave up 66 hits, 28 runs (22 earned), four home runs and 28 walks. He struck out 99, allowed a .218 opponent batting average and a 1.17 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Assigned to Down East on April 30.

Season Summary: Bratt took some lumps early in his first full professional season. But he won all five of his games after mid-June, shaved his ERA under 2.00 as late as the end of July and never allowed it to creep over 3.00 again. His strikeout-to-walk ratio in June was incredible, fanning 21 and giving up two walks in four starts (19 innings). He gave up four runs in a game twice.

Path Through the Organization: The Canadian lefty migrated to Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga., to get seen by MLB scouts when COVID-10 prevented them from coming to him. He competed in the MLB Draft League and, based on that, the Rangers made him a fifth-round pick in 2021 and paid him an $850,000 bonus. Bratt pitched just six innings in rookie ball last season but didn’t give up a run and struck out 13. Yes, 13 of his 18 outs were strikeouts. He was reportedly just as impressive in instructional league.

What’s next: Being left-handed will get you plenty of chances in pro baseball. Being a quality left-handed pitcher will help you cruise through an organization, if you can maintain it. By any standard, Bratt’s first full pro season was a success. Just 19, the Rangers don’t have to rush him. A promotion to High Class-A Hickory should happen in 2023. So should some trade feelers from teams looking for good, young arms.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

