Skip to main content

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Mitch Bratt

Mitch Bratt, a Canadian left-hander, got better as his season went on with the Down East Wood Ducks.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 17: LHP Mitch Bratt, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: A 5-5 record with a 2.45 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) and 80 2/3 innings pitched. He gave up 66 hits, 28 runs (22 earned), four home runs and 28 walks. He struck out 99, allowed a .218 opponent batting average and a 1.17 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Assigned to Down East on April 30.

Season Summary: Bratt took some lumps early in his first full professional season. But he won all five of his games after mid-June, shaved his ERA under 2.00 as late as the end of July and never allowed it to creep over 3.00 again. His strikeout-to-walk ratio in June was incredible, fanning 21 and giving up two walks in four starts (19 innings). He gave up four runs in a game twice.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jon Gray

Jon Gray finished with a .500 record in his first season with Texas, but he had stretches of excellence throughout 2022.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta

The Texas Rangers signed Maximo Acosta for more than $1.6 million in 2019 and he's starting work his way through the organization.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) smiles as he comes home after he hits a home run in his first major league at bat during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Jung

The Rangers' No. 1 prospect made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers and he's now looking forward to a full season in 2023.

By Matthew Postins

Path Through the Organization: The Canadian lefty migrated to Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga., to get seen by MLB scouts when COVID-10 prevented them from coming to him. He competed in the MLB Draft League and, based on that, the Rangers made him a fifth-round pick in 2021 and paid him an $850,000 bonus. Bratt pitched just six innings in rookie ball last season but didn’t give up a run and struck out 13. Yes, 13 of his 18 outs were strikeouts. He was reportedly just as impressive in instructional league.

What’s next: Being left-handed will get you plenty of chances in pro baseball. Being a quality left-handed pitcher will help you cruise through an organization, if you can maintain it. By any standard, Bratt’s first full pro season was a success. Just 19, the Rangers don’t have to rush him. A promotion to High Class-A Hickory should happen in 2023. So should some trade feelers from teams looking for good, young arms.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese| No. 18: Maximo Acosta

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Mitch Bratt

Mitch Bratt, a Canadian left-hander, got better as his season went on with the Down East Wood Ducks.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 17: LHP Mitch Bratt, Down East (Low Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: A 5-5 record with a 2.45 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) and 80 2/3 innings pitched. He gave up 66 hits, 28 runs (22 earned), four home runs and 28 walks. He struck out 99, allowed a .218 opponent batting average and a 1.17 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Assigned to Down East on April 30.

Season Summary: Bratt took some lumps early in his first full professional season. But he won all five of his games after mid-June, shaved his ERA under 2.00 as late as the end of July and never allowed it to creep over 3.00 again. His strikeout-to-walk ratio in June was incredible, fanning 21 and giving up two walks in four starts (19 innings). He gave up four runs in a game twice.

Path Through the Organization: The Canadian lefty migrated to Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga., to get seen by MLB scouts when COVID-10 prevented them from coming to him. He competed in the MLB Draft League and, based on that, the Rangers made him a fifth-round pick in 2021 and paid him an $850,000 bonus. Bratt pitched just six innings in rookie ball last season but didn’t give up a run and struck out 13. Yes, 13 of his 18 outs were strikeouts. He was reportedly just as impressive in instructional league.

What’s next: Being left-handed will get you plenty of chances in pro baseball. Being a quality left-handed pitcher will help you cruise through an organization, if you can maintain it. By any standard, Bratt’s first full pro season was a success. Just 19, the Rangers don’t have to rush him. A promotion to High Class-A Hickory should happen in 2023. So should some trade feelers from teams looking for good, young arms.

2022 Texas Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps:

No. 30: Josh Stephan | No. 29: Mason Englert | No. 28: Marc Church | No. 27: Danyer Cueva | No. 26: Alejandro Osuna | No. 25: Zak Kent | No. 24: Dane Acker | No. 23: Avery Weems | No. 22: Emiliano Teodo | No. 21: Jonathan Ornelas | No. 20: Gleider Figuereo | No. 19: Thomas Saggese| No. 18: Maximo Acosta

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jon Gray

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Maximo Acosta

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) smiles as he comes home after he hits a home run in his first major league at bat during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Jung

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Beat Padres in NLCS Game 1

By Matthew Postins
Mar 14, 2021; North Port, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Strotman (85) pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Drew Strotman

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Thomas Saggese

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pitching Prospect Has Bumpy AFL Start

By Matthew Postins
May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) looks up at his two run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brad Miller

By Matthew Postins