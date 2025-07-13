Tampa Bay Rays Infielder Ha-Seong Kim Leaves Sunday Loss With Left-Foot Injury
The Tampa Bay Rays' 10-day road trip before the All-Star break was taxing, especially for infielder Ha-Seong Kim.
After rehabbing from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, which kept him out of the Rays lineup for more than half the season, Kim exited his long-awaited debut against the Minnesota Twins in the opening game of the road trip on July 4 with a calf cramp. On Sunday, the final game of the trip -- in which the Boston Red Sox swept the Rays -- Kim was injured again.
In the seventh inning, Kim fouled a pitch from Boston's Brayan Bello off his left foot and immediately went down. Kim eventually finished the at-bat, but left the game shortly after due to left foot pain.
He has played in just five games for the Rays.
Luckily for the Rays, it isn't believed to be a serious injury.
After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash said the X-rays on Kim's foot were negative.
"We'll see how he feels tomorrow," Cash added.
The Rays signed Kim to a two-year, $29 million deal in February. He will earn $13 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid player on the roster. Kim has a player option for 2026 and will earn $16 million if he doesn't opt out.
Before coming to Tampa, Kim began his MLB career with the San Diego Padres, spending four seasons with the club and becoming a Gold Glove winner in 2023. Before transitioning to the Majors, Kim was touted as a top international free agent of the 2020 offseason and one of the top free agents in baseball in 2021 before being signed by the Padres.
In 2014, Kim made a scorching debut in the Korean Baseball Organization at the age of 18. In his final season with the Kiwoom Heroes, he hit 30 homers and 24 doubles while producing a .306 batting average and stealing 23 bases.
