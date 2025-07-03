Rays' Ha-Seong Kim Ready To Make Debut After Being Activated From 60 Day IL
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday reinstated shortstop Ha-Seong Kim from the 60-day injured list and optioned infielder Curtis Mead to Triple-A Durham.
The decision comes on an off day for the Rays. Kim — who has been rehabbing in Durham for the past month — will join the club on its road trip that begins Friday against the Minnesota Twins.
After signing a two-year, $29 million deal with the Rays in February, Kim makes his long-awaited debut after completing rehab from right shoulder surgery. He had a labrum tear repaired last August in his final season with the San Diego Padres.
In 21 appearances with Durham, Kim logged nine starts at shortstop, five at second base and seven at designated hitter. In 72 at-bats, Kim registered 15 hits while slashing .208/.352/.250 with a .602 OPS.
A native of South Korea, Kim was touted as a top international free agent of the 2020 offseason and one of the top free agents in all of baseball in 2021 before being signed by the Padres. In 2014, Kim made a scorching debut in the Korean Baseball Organization at the age of 18. In his final season with the Kiwoom Heroes, he hit 30 homers and 24 doubles while producing a .306 batting average and stealing 23 bases.
Kim is a proven, versatile defender who played at each infield position besides first base for the Padres. Despite missing the final month-and-a-half of the 2024 regular season, Kim still finished top 10 among National League shortstops in putouts (145) and assists (263) while finishing ninth among all shortstops in fielding percentage (0.974).
Kim's fully guaranteed deal is one of the most significant contracts in Rays franchise history. The 29-year-old will make $13 million in 2025 and $16 million in 2026, which includes an opt-out clause.
Curtis Mead heads to Durham after providing value for the Rays in Kim's absence. The 24-year-old native of Australia appeared in 47 games, hitting .225 (25-for-111) with eight RBIs and three home runs. He made starts at first, second and third base while also playing in two games as a designated hitter.
Kim and the Rays kick off their series against Minnesota on Friday at 4:07 p.m. ET.
