Three Prospects the Rays Could Consider With the 14th Pick in the 2025 MLB Draft
The Tampa Bay Rays will use the No. 14 pick to make their first selection in the MLB draft on Sunday. The organization doesn't have a set direction it plans on going, which leaves plenty of options.
In this story:
Heading into the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays boast a cupboard full of picks.
Even after trading the No. 37 overall pick for Baltimore Orioles reliever Bryan Baker, the Rays still have five selections on Day 1, the first of which is the No. 14 pick.
"I think it's great, because you kind of go into it ready to go a bunch of different directions based on what happens with the first or second pick," Rays amateur scouting director Chuck Ricci said in a phone interview last weekend with Adam Berry of MLB.com.
Ricci and the Rays are pursuing a flexible approach in the draft, which begs the question: Who is the best option to pursue?
Below are three prospects who could land with Tampa Bay at No. 14:
- Jaden Fauske, RF, Nazareth Academy High School (Ill.): Rated No. 57 on the draft board by MLB Pipeline, Fauske is one of ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel's mock picks for the Rays. Fauske has played catcher but is more likely to be a corner outfielder as a pro. Fauske is a disciplined hitter who doesn't chase and reliably makes contact. The Rays have one of the best farm systems in the league and continue to nurse talented hitters such as Carson Williams and Bob Seymour at the minor league level. Selecting Fauske, 18, could prove to be a bonus, especially if he ends up making appearances behind the plate. He is committed to LSU.
- Billy Carlson, SS, Corona High School (Calif.): Coming from an extensive pool of prospects in Southern California, Carlson has a wide-ranging skill set and can grow into an elite shortstop. With impressive athleticism and bat speed, the Rays might prioritize Carlson if he is available. He might be gone by No. 14, however. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 7 overall prospect. He is committed to Tennessee and turns 19 later this month.
- Gage Wood, RHP, Arkansas: The Rays have several high-level arms sitting within the first 20 spots in their top 100 prospects list, but it never hurts to add more pitching. By selecting Wood, Tampa Bay would get a right-hander with one of the best fastballs in the draft. Wood relies heavily on his fastball and his curveball, which compels hitters to chase. Shoulder issues have plagued the 21-year-old in the past, but if he can stay healthy, he's a talent worth noticing. The No. 23 prospect, he no-hit Murray State in the College World Series, striking out 19 batters.
Related Rays Stories
- RED SOX STUN RAYS IN WALK-OFF WIN: Friday night's loss to the Boston Red Sox may have been the most heartbreaking of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays as they try to navigate out of a slump. CLICK HERE
- RAYS ALL-STAR BRANDON LOWE PLACED ON IL: Ahead of Game 2 in a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list while recalling infielder Curtis Mead. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE
Published