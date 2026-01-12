Rays Have Been Surprisingly Consistent Compared to Their MLB Peers

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a disappointing 2025 campaign in which they won only 77 games.

However, when taking a look at the team, they aren’t very far off from returning to playoff contention. There are a lot of great building blocks on the roster, such as third baseman Junior Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda, starting pitchers Shane McClanahan, Ryan Pepiot and Drew Rasmussen and a plethora of high-upside relief pitchers.

Manager Kevin Cash has shown an ability to make the most out of the roster given to him, even if it lacks household names. He is going to have to create some magic again in 2026, especially if there isn’t more talent added to the team.

A few holes remain on the team. Second base is a newly created hole with Brandon Lowe being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros. In that deal, a long-term answer in the outfield was acquired in Jacob Melton.

Rays have been incredibly consistent on the field

Jun 24, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) talks with the media before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

They could use help at catcher, as the lineup needs to add some punch overall. Another innings eater in the rotation would help after Shane Baz was traded to the Baltimore Orioles and Adrian Houser signed a free agent deal with the San Francisco Giants.

People are going to be counting the Rays out heading into the 2026 campaign, unless some major changes occur with the roster. Alas, they should not be counted out after proving to be one of the most consistent teams in baseball over the last five years.

As shared by SleeperMLB on X, despite having a losing record in 2025, Tampa Bay has been one of the most successful teams in baseball over the last five years. Their 442 wins are the eighth most, with only the Houston Astros (466), New York Yankees (461) and Seattle Mariners (443) being the only American League teams that have recorded more.

Most wins by an MLB team in the last 5 years:



508 - Los Angeles Dodgers

466 - Houston Astros

463 - Milwaukee Brewers

461 - NY Yankees

458 - Atlanta Braves

450 - Philadelphia Phillies

443 - Seattle Mariners

442 - Tampa Bay Rays

440 - Toronto Blue Jays

433 - San Diego Padres pic.twitter.com/MdvHWiWlLj — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) January 7, 2026

That feat is all the more impressive when taking into account that they have finished under the .500 mark in two consecutive campaigns. This current drought snapped a five-year streak of advancing to the postseason.

While the Rays have proven they should not be counted out from competing, their odds of making the postseason are likely long right now. They have seen the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays spend major money this offseason to upgrade their roster.

However, Tampa Bay has added more talent to its organization than the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have. Both contenders have been oddly quiet this offseason, which could create an opportunity for the Rays to take advantage of.

