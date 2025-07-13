Rays All-Star Southpaw Shane McClanahan Takes the Mound for Triple-A Durham on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan is taking a significant step in his return to a major league mound while rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery.
On Sunday, the Durham Bulls, the Rays' Triple-A affiliate, took to social media to announce McClanahan would take the mound in their game against the Nashville Sounds, the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, at 1:05 p.m. ET at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
McClanahan pitched 1 and 2/3 innings while striking out three batters and allowing four hits and one earned run on 36 pitches.
McClanahan, a two-time All-Star, hasn't pitched for the Rays since Aug. 2, 2023. The next day, he landed on the 15-day injured list due to left forearm tightness. After receiving multiple opinions, McClanahan underwent Tommy John surgery on Aug. 21, marking the first such operation of his MLB career and a difficult repeat of the surgery he had as a college freshman at South Florida.
Things were trending in the right direction for McClanahan to make a strong return in 2025. The 28-year-old was gearing up to be the Opening Day starter when he suffered a left triceps nerve irritation injury in his final spring training start on March 22 against the Boston Red Sox.
Since then, he has experienced both progress and setbacks that have kept him out of Tampa Bay's rotation all season. On July 8, McClanahan enjoyed his first significant development when he pitched an inning at the Rays' Florida Complex League in Port Charlotte, Fla.
In a brief appearance, McClanahan allowed one walk and got three outs, including a strikeout to end the inning. Now, he's closer than ever to his return.
In his three seasons with the Rays, McClanahan has a 33-16 record with a 3.02 ERA, 456 strikeouts and 116 walks in 404.2 total innings of work.
