Recent MLB Hot Stove Rumors Are Bad News for Rays Based on Blue Jays Predictions

Tampa Bay Rays front office executives, along with the rest of the franchises around the MLB, have convened in Las Vegas this week for the annual General Manager Meetings.

There will be a ton of rumors that get leaked from the meetings, but everything should be taken with a grain of salt. As one general manager noted, everyone lies at these events. It is a game of seeing who can gain the biggest edge over the competition when it comes to negotiating trades and with free agents.

The Rays have reportedly already been involved in a ton of trade rumors. They are actively seeking help in the outfield, and these meetings could give them a chance to build some momentum toward getting a deal done.

It would certainly help to improve their lineup this offseason. Tampa Bay outfielders hit the fewest home runs in 2025. If they want any chance of chasing down the 2025 American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays, they have to make some moves.

Alas, the gap that exists between the two franchises could grow even bigger this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today shared some hot stove updates from what he is hearing around the league.

General managers expect Blue Jays to land Kyle Tucker

In what would be a worst-case scenario for the Rays, two of the biggest free agents available, right fielder Kyle Tucker and shortstop Bo Bichette, could both end up playing together for the AL champs.

“Don’t be surprised if the Blue Jays are the perfect fit,” Nightengale wrote, in reference to Tucker’s free agency.

General managers are predicting the slugging outfielder will sign with either the Blue Jays, New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers. The San Francisco Giants are viewed as a dark horse.

Tampa Bay is certainly hoping that Tucker stays on the West Coast and doesn’t join an AL East rival. There were some whispers of him potentially returning home to play for the Rays, but that seems unlikely with contract numbers of $400 million being thrown around.

Bo Bichette predicted to return to Blue Jays

As for Bichette, returning to the only franchise he has known thus far is the most likely outcome in the opinion of rival general managers.

“Bichette, who was expected to depart Toronto a year ago and whose name surfaced a year ago in trade talks now is expected to stay put to complete their goodwill tour,” wrote Nightengale.

That would be a brutal turn of events for Tampa Bay. They aren’t currently in a position to vie for players at the top of the market, having to sit by idly watching their rivals battle it out for All-Stars in free agency.

It would be an incredibly tall task for the Rays' pitching staff to navigate an already deep Toronto lineup if they are able to add Tucker to it and bring back Bichette.

