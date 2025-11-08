Rays Have Been Actively Canvassing League for Trades To Upgrade This Position
The Tampa Bay Rays have already had a very busy offseason and free agency hasn’t even gotten underway yet.
Under new ownership, some people around the league believe that the Rays will be more active this winter than in years past. Historically, they have been in the bottom third of the league in payroll, and hopefully that will change.
Alas, it doesn’t look like that will come this offseason. In a shocking turn of events, the team declined their option on closer Pete Fairbanks, which will make him a free agent. Considered one of the top trade chips this offseason, he will now be free to sign with any team.
President of baseball operations Erik Neander explained the decision-making process behind moving on from Fairbanks. It shed some light on the team’s thinking, as they are actively looking to make deals on the trade market.
Rays have already been working the phones for outfield help
What are they seeking? Keep an eye out for the Rays acquiring an outfielder, which Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has said the team is already canvassing the league for.
Trade talks have already been had by Tampa Bay with other teams around the league, actively looking to upgrade their outfield. Neander noted that they are seeking more power and run production from the positional group.
In 2025, the Rays didn’t receive much of either from their outfielders. Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum made some positive impacts as rookies, but their games are predicated on speed and contact.
It will be interesting to see if both of them are retained and deployed in an everyday role. Despite there being some overlap in their skill sets, people within the organization believe both can start in the outfield.
Rays need more from corner outfielders
That could mean making a change in the corners, where Christopher Morel and Josh Lowe resided this past year. There have been some predictions made that Morel could be a non-tender candidate with his salary on the rise, but his production lessening.
Lowe has not been able to replicate the kind of success he had during a breakout 2023 campaign when he hit 20 home runs with 83 RBI and 32 stolen bases. Since that point, he has 21 home runs, 74 RBI and 43 stolen bases in 214 games.
His OPS+ has dropped each of the last two years and a starting job likely isn’t guaranteed for him either. However, it feels more likely that he will make a return to the team than Morel, given the level of production he has reached previously.