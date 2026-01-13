Hope Remains That Rays' New Ownership Will Make a Surprise Splash in Free Agency

It has been a busy winter so far for the Tampa Bay Rays, and the team will be hoping to compete in 2026 despite an interesting offseason so far.

Coming into the winter, the Rays believed that they were a team better than their record indicated in 2025. With a positive run differential, that was a fair thing to consider, and they started off the offseason looking like they were going to be trying to make a run in the American League East.

This is a division that is shaping up to be one of the best in baseball, with arguably the best team in the league residing in the AL East as well. If the Rays are going to be a contender, they are going to need to make some upgrades before the season starts.

While the pitching staff appears to be strong on paper, the offense needs some help. The decision to trade Brandon Lowe was one that could help the team for the future, but it was a significant loss in the meantime.

With some needs on the team, especially to improve offensively, the team has been linked this winter to both Ketel Marte and Jorge Polanco. That could be an indication that new ownership might be willing to get aggressive and make a splash.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN recently wrote about the Rays’ offseason so far and highlighted the hope that they may finally make a splash in free agency.

Will Rays Break a Trend?

Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Prior to the new ownership group taking over, Tampa Bay was a team that rarely spent money on big-name free agents, but every once in a while, they would have some interest in potentially making a splash. Recently, the team was most notably interested in Juan Soto, but a bidding war between the New York Yankees and New York Mets got that contract out of hand.

While there hasn’t been really any indication, yet that Tampa Bay will make a splash this winter, there has been some hope that new ownership will do so. Adding one of the star sluggers like Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette, or Kyle Tucker would be a fantastic thing for the franchise and showcase that it is truly a new era for the Rays.

Overall, it feels doubtful that the team will make a move of that caliber. However, they have shown an ability to be savvy and make some more minor moves to help improve the depth of the team.

